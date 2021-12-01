 Skip to main content
top story

Check out the first AP Illinois High School Girls Basketball Top 10 Poll of the season

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Hersey (3)5-148
2. Bolingbrook (2)3-146
3. Edwardsville3-138
4. Loyola5-037
5. Benet3-032
6. Kenwood3-022
7. Homewood-Flossmoor3-018
8. Normal Community5-017
9. O'Fallon5-010
(tie) Lincoln-Way East (1)4-010

Others receiving votes: Geneva 9. Joliet West 9. St. Charles East 8. Lake Park 6. Stevenson 5. South Elgin 5. Lake Forest 4. Carmel 2. Lincoln Way West 2. Marist 1. Libertyville 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPt
1. Peoria Central (4)5-056
2. Morton (1)4-052
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial (1)6-044
4. Geneseo5-036
5. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic4-035
6. Metamora6-024
7. Sycamore5-022
8. Dixon5-010
9. Providence6-09
(tie) Peoria Notre Dame3-09

Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 7. Mahomet-Seymour 6. Ottawa 4. Effingham 4. Fenton 3. Lincoln 2. Rockford Lutheran 2. Washington 2. Rock Island 2. Galesburg 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Winnebago (4)5-050
2. Quincy Notre Dame4-049
3. Paris (1)4-143
4. Carterville (1)6-141
(tie)Fairfield7-041
6. Eureka6-125
7. Benton4-015
8. Breese Central3-013
(tie) Teutopolis4-113
10. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood6-011

Others receiving votes: Monmouth-Roseville 10. Fieldcrest 9. Princeton 4. St. Joseph-Ogden 3. Nashville 2. Marshall 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPts
1. Brimfield (3)6-057
2. Shiloh7-153
3. Aurora Christian (3)1-048
4. Mendon Unity6-033
5. Havana5-028
6. River Ridge6-027
7. Abingdon (A.-Avon)4-118
8. Cowden-Herrick6-016
9. Stockton4-115
10. Okawville4-18

Others receiving votes: Brown County 7. Lewistown 5. Morrison 5. Serena 4. Christopher 3. Father McGivney Catholic 3.

