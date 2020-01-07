Check out the first Associated Press high school basketball polls of 2020 (Jan. 7, 2020)
BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

State rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

CLASS 4A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv.

1. Curie (9);13-1;108;8

2. Evanston;13-0;102;T6

3. Collinsville (3);14-0;85;5

4. Harvey Thornton;14-0;73;NR

5. Homewood-Flossmoor;11-1;64;10

6. Bloom Twp.;14-4;60;1

7. Whitney Young;7-6;37;2

8. Mundelein;13-1;27;NR

9. Joliet West;13-2;15;NR

10. Loyola;14-1;13;NR

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Park 12, Glenbrook South 10, Maine West 8, Lake Forest 7, Waubonsie Valley 7, Simeon 6, Marian Catholic 6, Marist 5, Bolingbrook 5, Lincoln Way East 4, Stevenson 2, Fremd 2, Hersey 1, Niles North 1.

CLASS 3A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Bogan (5);14-1;120;2

2. Niles Notre Dame (8);15-2;119;3

3. Morgan Park;7-5;92;1

4. DePaul College Prep;12-2;61;9

5. Kankakee;1-1;47;NR

6. Peoria Notre Dame;14-1;46;NR

7. Lincoln;12-1;41;NR

(tie) Rock Island;13-2;41;8

9. East St. Louis;8-4;33;4

10. Fenwick;12-2;30;NR

Others receiving votes: Centralia 28, Benet Academy 18, Oak Forest 9, Geneseo 8, Hinsdale South 7, Marion 6, Hillcrest 5, Danville 3, Chatham Glenwood 1.

CLASS 2A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Pinckneyville (6);14-1;105;2

2. Orr (5);8-5;92;1

3. Breese Mater Dei;14-3;76;8

4. Corliss;8-3;58;T4

5. Marshall;14-1;36;T8

6. Crane;12-2;33;NR

7. Sterling Newman;15-2;29;NR

8. Teutopolis;10-3;27;7

9. Normal University;9-5;26;T8

10. Nashville;13-3;24;3

Others receiving votes: Massac County 24, Tuscola 15, Dunbar 15, Bismarck-Henning 10, Timothy Christian 10, Rockridge 10, Fairfield 6, Marengo 4, Fieldcrest 2, Prairie Central 1Kewanee 1, Pana 1.

CLASS 1A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Winchester W. Central (3);13-0;94;3

2. Roanoke-Benson (2);14-0;91;NR

3. Central A&M (4);9-2;87;1

4. Goreville (3);14-0;78;NR

5. Indian Creek;13-0;72;NR

6. Payson Seymour;13-0;50;10

7. Effingham St. Anthony;12-2;34;2

8. Peoria Quest;13-3;33;T3

9. East Dubuque;9-2;32;NR

10. Aurora Christian;9-2;15;NR

Others receiving votes: Altamont 10, Princeville 9, Leo 9, Woodlawn 8, Okawville 8, Woodland 7, Kewanee Wethersfield 7, Calhoun 6, St. Anne 4, Cissna Park 3, LeRoy 2, Elmwood 1.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

State rankings

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

CLASS 4A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Benet (2);15-2;89;5

2. Maine West (3);16-1;86;1

3. Edwardsville;13-1;65;4

4. Evanston (4);14-2;58;NR

5. Homewood-Flossmoor (1);14-3;51;2

6. Lincoln Way West;15-2;49;7

7. Marist;15-3;46;3

8. Lake Forest;13-3;32;NR

9. Fremd;12-4;22;6

10. Whitney Young;11-2;19;8

Others receiving votes: Geneva 7, O'Fallon 7, Thornwood 5, Dundee-Crown 5, Bolingbrook 4, Lincoln-Way East 2, Libertyville 1, Hersey 1, Carmel 1.

CLASS 3A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Morton (11);16-0;110;1

2. Montini;17-3;91;5

3. Bethalto Civic Memorial;15-2;63;4

4. Rich South;17-1;47;3

5. Richwoods;14-5;40;6

(tie) Simeon;15-1;40;NR

7. Peoria High;13-3;38;7

8. Fenwick;17-2;35;NR

9. Geneseo;13-2;33;NR

10. Kankakee;17-4;32;2

Others receiving votes: Kenwood 31, Burlington Central 15, Grayslake Central 10, Mattoon 8, Washington 4, Nazareth 4, Glenbard South 2, Dixon 1, Rock Island 1.

CLASS 2A

School;W-L;Pts.;Prv

1. Paris (4);19-0;89;NR

2. Carterville (2);16-1;68;3

3. Knoxville;20-1;59;NR

4. Chicago Marshall;8-6;58;2

5. Quincy Notre Dame (2);11-0;55;NR

6. Harrisburg;18-2;51;6

7. Riverdale;12-2;49;5

8. Teutopolis;13-4;39;1

9. Carlinville;16-1;23;NR

10. Rock Falls;15-5;21;T10

Others receiving votes: Lisle 17, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 15, Normal University 12, PORTA 9, Olympia 7, Illini West 6, Prairie Central 6, Tolono Unity 4, Villa Grove 3, Sullivan 3, Walther Christian 3, Nashville 3, Fieldcrest 2, St. Joseph-Ogden 2, Greenville 1.

CLASS 1A

School;W-L;Pts.;Prv

1. Lewistown (7);17-0;122;2

2. Lanark Eastland (5);17-1;117;1

3. Amboy (1);15-0;93;3

4. Brimfield;16-1;73;NR

5. Aquin;12-3;51;4

6. Jacksonville Routt;17-1;49;T6

7. Gardner;16-0;47;9

8. Altamont;15-3;32;8

9. Ridgeview;17-1;30;NR

10. Princeville;15-3;23;NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 22, Father McGivney 16, Illini Bluffs 13, Hope Academy 9, Marissa 6, Shiloh 5, Newark 1, Stockton 1.

PHOTOS: Central A&M wins the Macon County Tournament

Tags

