Check out the H&R's All-Area Girls Basketball Team for 2021-22

FIRST TEAM

Jillian Hamilton, Sr., F, Pana

Hamilton, the Herald & Review Area Girls Basketball Player of the Year, led the Panthers to a third-place finish in Class 2A, earning first-team AP and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State honors. The senior averaged 17.7 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.7 steals. She will continue her basketball and volleyball career at Southwestern Illinois College.

Mallory Ramage, Sr., G, Mattoon

Ramage capped off her remarkable high school career as the Green Wave’s all-time leading scorer with 2,486 points and she also holds team records for most points in a season (839) and in a single game (43). A Class 3A first-team AP and IBCA All-State pick, Ramage will play for Loyola Chicago next season.

Kloe Froebe, So., G, Lincoln

Even with a shortened freshman season, Froebe has already surpassed 1,000 career points while with the Railsplitters. Her 679 points last season broke Lincoln's sophomore scoring record, earning her Class 3A first-team AP and IBCA All-State honors. Under her leadership, Lincoln won a regional title and advanced to the sectional finals.

Mallory Cyrulik, Sr., F, Clinton

Cyrulik pushed the Maroons to a program record 27 wins last season, including a 7-0 record in Central Illinois Conference play. The senior finished her career as the Maroons' all-time rebounder (1,113) and the No. 2 scorer (1,803 points). As a senior, Cyrulik averaged a double-double with 19.1 points and 11.4 rebounds to become a unanimous first-team All-CIC selection and second-team AP and IBCA All-State. She will continue playing at Parkland College.

Grace Nelson, So., G, Altamont

Nelson had an area-high 28.8 points per game to earn first-team All-State honors from the AP and IBCA. Named the National Trail Conference Most Valuable Player, Nelson has already surpassed 1,000 career points in just her sophomore season. An opposing coach describes Nelson as “one of the best all-around athletes in our area. She is a great shooter and driver.”

Sydney Richards, Jr., F, Neoga

As the leading offensive weapon for Neoga, Richards helped the Indians win their first sectional and super-sectional titles and had the team reach the Class 1A state tournament for the first time, ultimately finishing third. Richards averaged 15.9 points with 7.9 rebounds. She added 3.2 steals and 2.2 assists and made 75% of her free throw attempts. A National Trail Conference first-team selection, Richards was also named to the AP and IBCA All-State second team.

Alexis Wade, Jr., G, Mount Pulaski

Wade led the Hilltoppers to 28 wins and their first regional championship since 2012-13, which was the fourth in program history. The junior averaged 18 points, six assists and five steals to earn first-team All-Tomahawk Conference honors.

SECOND TEAM

Anna Beyers, Jr., G, Pana

Jilyan Burgener, So., G, Central A&M

Lucy Fearday, So., F, Effingham St. Anthony

Riley Guy, Sr.,G, Effingham St. Anthony

Rachel Holthaus, Sr., Pana

Ella Kinkelaar, So., Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg

Sophia Kremitzki, Sr., SF, Tuscola

Kaitlyn Rauch, Sr., G, Clinton

Meredith Schaefer, Sr., Effingham

Kaitlyn Schumacher, Sr., Teutopolis

Claire Seal, So, F, ALAH

Trinity Wade, Sr., G, Shelbyville

Ariana Warren, Sr., Arcola

HONORABLE MENTION

Taylor Alwood,Sr., DeLand-Weldon; Sawyer Althoff, Sr., Effingham; Ava Austin, Jr., DeLand-Weldon; Bailey Bennett, Jr., Okaw Valley; Ella Boyer, Jr., Tuscola; Haylee Campbell, So., Neoga; Dru Clark, So., Shelbyville; Charley Condill, Jr., ALAH; Avery Fearday, Sr., Neoga; Renni Fultz, Sr., Monticello; Isabella Hardiek, Sr., Teutopolis; Mia Harris, Sr., Okaw Valley; Izabelle Hay, Jr., Sullivan

Becca Heitzig, So., Lincoln; Jazzi Hicks, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Lainey Hicks, Sr., Pana; Heidi Humble, So., Clinton; Jacey Kessler, So., Arcola; Ellie Kuhn, Sr., Pana; Hadley Lappin, Sr., DeLand-Weldon; Reese Mccuan, Sr., Lincoln; Alexa Miller, Sr., ALAH; Rissa Montgomery, So., Okaw Valley; Alaina Moore, Jr., Sullivan; Taylor Musgrave, Jr., Tuscola; Faith Niebrugge, Sr., Mattoon;

Kaylee Niebrugge, Jr., G, Teutopolis; Peyton Osteen, So., Altamont; Kailee Otto, Jr., ALAH; Chloe Pruitt, Sr., Mattoon; Kylie Raymer, Sr., F, Clinton; ; Lizzie Stiverson, Sr., Monticello; Addison Tarr, Fr., Taylorville; Mackenzie Thomas, Jr., Arcola; Mia Wade, Jr., Shelbyville; Harley Woodard, Jr., Tuscola.

