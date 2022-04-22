Check out the H&R's Macon County Girls Basketball Team

FIRST TEAM

Christina Rice, Jr., MacArthur

Rice, the Herald & Review’s Macon County Player of the Year, stepped into the spotlight by averaging 16.5 points and 7.6 rebounds in her first varsity season. Rice was included on the All-Central State 8 first team as well as received an Illinois Basketball Coaches Association (IBCA) All-State special mention designation. Rice helped the Generals win their third consecutive Class 3A regional championship and finish with a 13-5 conference mark.

Denver Anderson, So., Mount Zion

Anderson continued to dominate competition in her sophomore season, averaging 17.7 points and 6.4 rebounds for the Braves. An excellent all-around player, Anderson added 2.9 steals and 2.1 assists per game to her totals, earning a spot on the All-Apollo Conference first team.

Leah Adlaf, Jr., G, Maroa-Forsyth

Adlaf led the Trojans in scoring , averaging 15 points. A first-team All-Sangamo Conference pick, Adlaf was a dangerous 3-point shooter who advanced to the final round of the Queen of the Hill 3-point shooting contest at the IHSA state tournament. An opposing coach described Adlaf as “a crazy good athlete and player that not many can stop or slow down.”

Amaria Pender, Sr., MacArthur

Pender was a key senior leader for the regional champion Generals and also one of the best defenders in the area with 3.3 steals per game. As MacArthur’s point guard, she averaged 12 points and 2.8 assists and scored 24 points at just the right time against Springfield High in the regional final. Pender was also a first-team All-CS8 selection.

Brooke Oakley, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham

Oakley earned first-team All-CIC honors after averaging 15 points and seven rebounds. She scored a single game career-high with 32 points and had 14 more games where she scored 18 points or more. Oakley will continue her basketball career at Illinois College next season. An opposing coach said of Oakley, “her length and athleticism made her a threat on both ends of the floor and with her ability, it is clear to see why she is looking forward to playing basketball at the next level.”

Juju Mize, Jr., G, LSA

Mize led the Lions in scoring , averaging 18.1 points, and the junior had big-game scoring potential by recording 12 games with 20 more points. The junior put on a show during the Lincoln Prairie Conference Tournament, scoring 32 in back-to-back games. Mize was named to the All-Lincoln Prairie Conference second team.

Jaida Taylor, Jr., G/F, St. Teresa

Taylor averaged just under a double-double for the Bulldogs with 13.8 points and 9.8 rebounds. She also grabbed 3.6 steals a game, making her one of the top defenders in the area. Taylor was named to the All-CIC second team as well as an All-State special mention by the IBCA. An opposing coach said of Taylor, “she was one of the best drivers we played against and she knew how to work her body to get to the rim."

Haley Garrett, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement

Garrett, the Broncos team MVP, was a first-team All-Lincoln Prairie Conference selection after leading the team in rebounds (7.6 per game), shooting percentage (53%) and tied for the scoring lead (11.0 points). Garrett was often called upon to guard their opponents' best player and she was key in the Broncos making a big jump to a 19-13 record.

HONORABLE MENTION

Lilli Amettis, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Breyah Austin, So., Eisenhower; Bracie Barnes, Jr., Mount Zion; Reese Brunner, Jr., Cerro Gordo-Bement; Kalliana Becker, Jr., Mount Zion; Jordan Closs, Sr., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Lucy Corley, Fr., St. Teresa; Ema Dutcher, Sr., Warrensburg-Latham; Aaliyah Jackson, Sr., MacArthur; Kayla Jackson, Sr., MacArthur; Alexis Lawrence, Sr., MacArthur; Joella Livingston, So., St. Teresa; Anna Lovekamp, Sr., LSA; Savanna Moody, Jr., Maroa-Forsyth; Lilly Null, Sr., MacArthur; Abby Scharf, Sr., Mount Zion; Kamryn Sturdy, So., Tri-City/Sangamon Valley; Raegan Watts, Sr., Maroa-Forsyth; Ella Woolington, Fr., Meridian.

