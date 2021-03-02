 Skip to main content
Check out the latest Associated Press boys and girlis basketball rankings
Here are the boys and girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

BOYS

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (6)1-0761
2. Whitney Young (2)6-0742
3. Mundelein10-1594
4. Evanston Township9-1533
5. Glenbard West9-0415
6. Glenbrook South11-1346
(tie) Belleville East8-034T7
8. Rolling Meadows10-027T7
9. Curie0-1269
10. DeKalb13-01210

Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 1. Hersey 1. Moline 1. Barrington 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Niles Notre Dame (9)11-1901
2. DePaul College Prep6-1772
3. Hillcrest8-0713
4. Kankakee6-0637
5. Fenwick8-2515
6. Peoria Notre Dame10-1454
7. Kenwood5-028NR
8. Rock Island9-219NR
9. St. Patrick6-21510
10. Washington11-16NR
(tie) North Lawndale0-16NR

Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 5. Effingham 5. Mount Vernon 4. Peoria Manual 2. Springfield Lanphier 2. Lincoln 1. Galesburg 1. Ottawa 1. Burlington Central 1. Centralia 1. St. Rita 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Rockford Lutheran (2)12-0783
2. Corliss (4)7-066NR
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)7-2484
4. Clark(1)1-145T1
5. Mt. Carmel (2)6-144T1
6. Elmhurst Timothy Christian9-1435
7. Nashville7-041T7
8. Breese Mater Dei (1)7-034NR
9. Fairfield8-0306
10. Macomb6-02710

Others receiving votes: Breese Central 20. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 17. Eureka 13. Fieldcrest 13. Massac County 8. Tuscola 5. Hillsboro 4. Chicago Christian 3. Pinckneyville 3. Princeton 2. Carterville 2. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Marshall 1. Sterling Newman 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Yorkville Christian (9)6-01071
2. Indian Creek (1)11-2782
3. Cobden10-069T5
4. Roanoke-Benson11-2523
5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)12-1449
(tie) Casey-Westfield (1)6-1444
(tie) LeRoy11-044NR
8. East Dubuque11-131T7
9. Fulton9-029NR
10. Monmouth United12-122T7

Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 21. Macon Meridian 20. Winchester-West Central 13. Okawville 9. Newark 5. Altamont 5. Leo 4. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Gilman Iroquois West 3. Steeleville 1.

Girls

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Hersey (6)10-0691
2. Stevenson11-0555
3. Benet8-0486
4. Edwardsville (1)10-043T9
5. Marist6-1423
6. Fremd10-1412
7. Hononegah9-0377
8. Libertyville10-212NR
(tie) Loyola12-2124
10. York6-0118

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 5. Maine South 4. Bolingbrook 3. Evanston Township 1. Naperville North 1. O'Fallon 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (5)3-0681
2. Peoria Central (2)8-0642
3. Kenwood3-0563
4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin10-0504
5. Dunlap10-1378
6. Bethalto Civic Memorial10-1309
7. Burlington Central7-1225
8. Geneseo7-218NR
9. Decatur MacArthur5-1910
10. St. Ignatius8-18NR
(tie) St. Viator6-18NR

Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian 6. Rock Island 2. Dixon 2. Galesburg 2. Sycamore 2. Jerseyville Jersey 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Riverdale (7)7-0971
2. Paris (3)10-0922
3. Carterville8-1773
4. Winnebago9-2664
5. Pleasant Plains3-1445
6. Sullivan10-1358
7. Eureka11-033NR
8. Tremont11-020NR
9. Tuscola11-2196
10. Seneca10-1139
(tie) Nashville5-0137

Others receiving votes: Benton 12. Sherrard 9. Petersburg PORTA 8. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Fieldcrest 3. Massac County 3. Breese Central 2. Monmouth-Roseville 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Amboy (7)8-1881
2. Lanark Eastland11-1762
3. Brimfield (1)12-0684
4. Aurora Christian (1)9-0613
5. Jacksonville Routt6-0545
6. Shiloh9-1466
7. Catlin (Salt Fork)10-0388
8. Brown County10-025NR
9. Stockton10-02010
10. Abingdon (A.-Avon)8-067

Others receiving votes: Neoga 5. Gardner-South Wilmington 4. Winchester 2. Greenfield 1. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 1.

