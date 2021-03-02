Check out the latest Associated Press boys and girlis basketball rankings

Here are the boys and girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
BOYS
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (6)
|1-0
|76
|1
|2. Whitney Young (2)
|6-0
|74
|2
|3. Mundelein
|10-1
|59
|4
|4. Evanston Township
|9-1
|53
|3
|5. Glenbard West
|9-0
|41
|5
|6. Glenbrook South
|11-1
|34
|6
|(tie) Belleville East
|8-0
|34
|T7
|8. Rolling Meadows
|10-0
|27
|T7
|9. Curie
|0-1
|26
|9
|10. DeKalb
|13-0
|12
|10
Others receiving votes: Brother Rice 1. Hersey 1. Moline 1. Barrington 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Niles Notre Dame (9)
|11-1
|90
|1
|2. DePaul College Prep
|6-1
|77
|2
|3. Hillcrest
|8-0
|71
|3
|4. Kankakee
|6-0
|63
|7
|5. Fenwick
|8-2
|51
|5
|6. Peoria Notre Dame
|10-1
|45
|4
|7. Kenwood
|5-0
|28
|NR
|8. Rock Island
|9-2
|19
|NR
|9. St. Patrick
|6-2
|15
|10
|10. Washington
|11-1
|6
|NR
|(tie) North Lawndale
|0-1
|6
|NR
Others receiving votes: Oak Lawn Richards 5. Effingham 5. Mount Vernon 4. Peoria Manual 2. Springfield Lanphier 2. Lincoln 1. Galesburg 1. Ottawa 1. Burlington Central 1. Centralia 1. St. Rita 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Rockford Lutheran (2)
|12-0
|78
|3
|2. Corliss (4)
|7-0
|66
|NR
|3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)
|7-2
|48
|4
|4. Clark
|(1)
|1-1
|45
|T1
|5. Mt. Carmel (2)
|6-1
|44
|T1
|6. Elmhurst Timothy Christian
|9-1
|43
|5
|7. Nashville
|7-0
|41
|T7
|8. Breese Mater Dei (1)
|7-0
|34
|NR
|9. Fairfield
|8-0
|30
|6
|10. Macomb
|6-0
|27
|10
Others receiving votes: Breese Central 20. Deer Creek-Mackinaw 17. Eureka 13. Fieldcrest 13. Massac County 8. Tuscola 5. Hillsboro 4. Chicago Christian 3. Pinckneyville 3. Princeton 2. Carterville 2. Quincy Notre Dame 2. Marshall 1. Sterling Newman 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Yorkville Christian (9)
|6-0
|107
|1
|2. Indian Creek (1)
|11-2
|78
|2
|3. Cobden
|10-0
|69
|T5
|4. Roanoke-Benson
|11-2
|52
|3
|5. Kewanee (Wethersfield)
|12-1
|44
|9
|(tie) Casey-Westfield (1)
|6-1
|44
|4
|(tie) LeRoy
|11-0
|44
|NR
|8. East Dubuque
|11-1
|31
|T7
|9. Fulton
|9-0
|29
|NR
|10. Monmouth United
|12-1
|22
|T7
Others receiving votes: Concord Triopia 21. Macon Meridian 20. Winchester-West Central 13. Okawville 9. Newark 5. Altamont 5. Leo 4. Effingham St. Anthony 4. Gilman Iroquois West 3. Steeleville 1.
Girls
|Class 4A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Hersey (6)
|10-0
|69
|1
|2. Stevenson
|11-0
|55
|5
|3. Benet
|8-0
|48
|6
|4. Edwardsville (1)
|10-0
|43
|T9
|5. Marist
|6-1
|42
|3
|6. Fremd
|10-1
|41
|2
|7. Hononegah
|9-0
|37
|7
|8. Libertyville
|10-2
|12
|NR
|(tie) Loyola
|12-2
|12
|4
|10. York
|6-0
|11
|8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way West 5. Maine South 4. Bolingbrook 3. Evanston Township 1. Naperville North 1. O'Fallon 1.
|Class 3A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Simeon (5)
|3-0
|68
|1
|2. Peoria Central (2)
|8-0
|64
|2
|3. Kenwood
|3-0
|56
|3
|4. Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin
|10-0
|50
|4
|5. Dunlap
|10-1
|37
|8
|6. Bethalto Civic Memorial
|10-1
|30
|9
|7. Burlington Central
|7-1
|22
|5
|8. Geneseo
|7-2
|18
|NR
|9. Decatur MacArthur
|5-1
|9
|10
|10. St. Ignatius
|8-1
|8
|NR
|(tie) St. Viator
|6-1
|8
|NR
Others receiving votes: Chicago Heights Marian 6. Rock Island 2. Dixon 2. Galesburg 2. Sycamore 2. Jerseyville Jersey 1.
|Class 2A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Riverdale (7)
|7-0
|97
|1
|2. Paris (3)
|10-0
|92
|2
|3. Carterville
|8-1
|77
|3
|4. Winnebago
|9-2
|66
|4
|5. Pleasant Plains
|3-1
|44
|5
|6. Sullivan
|10-1
|35
|8
|7. Eureka
|11-0
|33
|NR
|8. Tremont
|11-0
|20
|NR
|9. Tuscola
|11-2
|19
|6
|10. Seneca
|10-1
|13
|9
|(tie) Nashville
|5-0
|13
|7
Others receiving votes: Benton 12. Sherrard 9. Petersburg PORTA 8. Quincy Notre Dame 3. Fieldcrest 3. Massac County 3. Breese Central 2. Monmouth-Roseville 1.
|Class 1A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Amboy (7)
|8-1
|88
|1
|2. Lanark Eastland
|11-1
|76
|2
|3. Brimfield (1)
|12-0
|68
|4
|4. Aurora Christian (1)
|9-0
|61
|3
|5. Jacksonville Routt
|6-0
|54
|5
|6. Shiloh
|9-1
|46
|6
|7. Catlin (Salt Fork)
|10-0
|38
|8
|8. Brown County
|10-0
|25
|NR
|9. Stockton
|10-0
|20
|10
|10. Abingdon (A.-Avon)
|8-0
|6
|7
Others receiving votes: Neoga 5. Gardner-South Wilmington 4. Winchester 2. Greenfield 1. Arthur-Lovington-Hammond-Atwood 1.
