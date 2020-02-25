Check out the latest Associated Press high school basketball poll (Feb. 25, 2020)

BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
State rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Curie (5) 25-2 50 1
2. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 26-6 45 2
3. Harvey Thornton 28-1 40 3
4. Simeon 22-8 35 4
5. Homewood-Flossmoor 23-3 29 7
6. Collinsville 26-4 20 6
7. Whitney Young 18-9 16 9
8. Evanston Township 25-4 15 5
9. O'Fallon 23-6 8 8
10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 22-7 7 10
Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 6. Joliet West 2. Stevenson 1. Loyola 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Niles Notre Dame (2) 26-4 65 T1
2. Peoria Notre Dame (4) 26-1 64 T1
3. Morgan Park (1) 20-8 55 3
4. Bogan 25-3 47 4
(tie) Galesburg 27-4 47 6
6. Lincoln 28-2 31 8
7. Kankakee 23-4 24 9
(tie) Oak Forest 25-2 24 5
9. DePaul College Prep 22-5 13 7
You have free articles remaining.
10. Rock Island 20-8 6 10
Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 4. Rockford Boylan 2. Carbondale 1. Centralia 1. Geneseo 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Orr (7) 17-7 77 1
2. Normal University 24-7 66 3
3. Breese Mater Dei (1) 25-5 64 2
4. Pinckneyville 27-3 61 4
5. Kewanee 27-4 50 6
6. Fairfield 27-4 37 7
7. Rockridge 25-5 23 8
8. Pleasant Plains 27-4 19 5
9. Nashville 25-6 14 9
10. Bismarck-Henning 30-0 12 10
Others receiving votes: Riverton 10. Crane 3. Dunbar 2. Corliss 1. Sterling Newman 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Indian Creek (4) 30-0 66 1
2. Roanoke-Benson (1) 30-1 56 3
3. Winchester-West Central (1) 28-3 49 4
4. Central A&M (1) 26-3 48 2
5. Effingham St. Anthony 26-3 46 5
6. Yorkville Christian 22-10 36 7
7. Payson Seymour 27-2 35 6
8. Goreville 30-2 17 8
9. Leo 17-14 16 T9
10. East Dubuque 26-5 6 T9
(tie) Woodlawn 28-3 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 3. Jacksonville Routt 1.