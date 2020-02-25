Check out the latest Associated Press high school basketball poll (Feb. 25, 2020)
0 comments
agate breaking

Check out the latest Associated Press high school basketball poll (Feb. 25, 2020)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

State rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Curie (5) 25-2 50 1

2. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 26-6 45 2

3. Harvey Thornton 28-1 40 3

4. Simeon 22-8 35 4

5. Homewood-Flossmoor 23-3 29 7

6. Collinsville 26-4 20 6

7. Whitney Young 18-9 16 9

8. Evanston Township 25-4 15 5

9. O'Fallon 23-6 8 8

10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 22-7 7 10

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 6. Joliet West 2. Stevenson 1. Loyola 1.

Class 3A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Niles Notre Dame (2) 26-4 65 T1

2. Peoria Notre Dame (4) 26-1 64 T1

3. Morgan Park (1) 20-8 55 3

4. Bogan 25-3 47 4

(tie) Galesburg 27-4 47 6

6. Lincoln 28-2 31 8

7. Kankakee 23-4 24 9

(tie) Oak Forest 25-2 24 5

9. DePaul College Prep 22-5 13 7

10. Rock Island 20-8 6 10

Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 4. Rockford Boylan 2. Carbondale 1. Centralia 1. Geneseo 1.

Class 2A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Orr (7) 17-7 77 1

2. Normal University 24-7 66 3

3. Breese Mater Dei (1) 25-5 64 2

4. Pinckneyville 27-3 61 4

5. Kewanee 27-4 50 6

6. Fairfield 27-4 37 7

7. Rockridge 25-5 23 8

8. Pleasant Plains 27-4 19 5

9. Nashville 25-6 14 9

10. Bismarck-Henning 30-0 12 10

Others receiving votes: Riverton 10. Crane 3. Dunbar 2. Corliss 1. Sterling Newman 1.

Class 1A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Indian Creek (4) 30-0 66 1

2. Roanoke-Benson (1) 30-1 56 3

3. Winchester-West Central (1) 28-3 49 4

4. Central A&M (1) 26-3 48 2

5. Effingham St. Anthony 26-3 46 5

6. Yorkville Christian 22-10 36 7

7. Payson Seymour 27-2 35 6

8. Goreville 30-2 17 8

9. Leo 17-14 16 T9

10. East Dubuque 26-5 6 T9

(tie) Woodlawn 28-3 6 NR

Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 3. Jacksonville Routt 1.

PHOTOS: Central A&M basketball

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Want to kick off your morning with the latest in sports?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News