Check out the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls (Jan. 22, 2020)
BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

State rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

CLASS 4A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv.

1. Curie (5);17-1;68;1

2. Collinsville (2);18-0;63;3

3. Harvey Thornton;19-0;55;4

4. Evanston;18-1;50;2

5. Bloom Twp.;18-4;43;6

6. Homewood-Flossmoor;15-2;30;5

7. Whitney Young;12-6;26;7

8. Lincoln Park;16-2;19;9

9. Joliet West;18-3;12;8

10. Loyola Academy;19-1;8;10

Others receiving votes: Cary-Grove 3, Marian Catholic 2, Stevenson 2, DeKalb 2, Glenbrook South 1, Schaumburg 1.

CLASS 3A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Niles Notre Dame (10);19-2;109;1

2. Bogan (1);19-2;100;2

3. DePaul College Prep;17-2;85;3

4. Morgan Park;13-6;67;4

5. Peoria Notre Dame;16-1;61;T6

6. Kankakee;14-2;49;T6

7. Rock Island;14-4;48;T6

8. Oak Forest;17-1;31;9

9. Galesburg;20-2;16;NR

10. Lincoln;16-2;14;T6

Others receiving votes: Lisle Benet Academy 11, Carbondale 6, Fenwick 5, Geneseo 1, Hinsdale South 1, Centralia 1.

CLASS 2A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Orr (2);10-7;91;1;

(tie) Pinckneyville;17-2;91;3

3. Corliss;10-6;83;2

4. Breese Mater Dei (2);15-4;81;8

5. Normal University High (3);13-5;79;T5

6. Sterling Newman (1);19-2;69;T5

7. Nashville;17-4;47;4

8. Tuscola;15-1;28;10

9. Crane;15-3;22;7

10. Rockridge;15-4;14;NR

Others receiving votes: Timothy Christian 13, Pleasant Plains 11, Pana 10, Bismarck-Henning 8, Marshall 4, Massac County 2, Riverton 2, Sacred Heart-Griffin 2, Benton 1, Kewanee 1, Dunbar 1.

CLASS 1A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Winchester-West Central (6);19-0;105;6

2. Central A&M (1);13-2;95;2

3. Roanoke-Benson (3);18-1;88;1

4. Goreville (2);20-0;80;4

5. Indian Creek;18-0;64;4

6. East Dubuque;16-2;58;7

7. Quest Academy;14-3;55;9

8. Payson Seymour;18-1;50;5

9. Effingham St. Anthony;15-3;23;8

10. Woodlawn;16-3;17;10

Others receiving votes: Athens 5, Aurora Christian 5, New Berlin 4, Okawville 3, Leo 3, Kewanee Wethersfield 3, Annawan 1, Calhoun 1.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

State rankings

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

CLASS 4A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Benet (3);18-2;54;1

2. Edwardsville;16-1;49;T2

3. Evanston (1);16-2;46;3

4. Maine West;18-3;43;T2

5. Lincoln Way West;20-2;39;5

6. Marist;19-3;34;6

7. Whitney Young;17-6;21;T9

8. Libertyville;16-4;13;8

9. Homewood-Flossmoor;16-4;9;T9

10. Fremd;15-6;6;10

Others receiving votes: Hersey 5, Lake Forest 4, Bolingbrook 4, O'Fallon 2, Dundee-Crown 1.

CLASS 3A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Morton (6);19-0;60;1

2. Montini;18-3;49;2

3. Bethalto Civic Memorial;17-2;48;3

4. Richwoods;17-5;35;T5

5. Geneseo;15-2;28;9

(tie) Peoria High;14-3;28;7

7. Kankakee;18-4;24;10

8. Simeon;18-2;22;T5

9. Rich South;17-3;9;4

10. Kenwood;18-3;6;NR

(tie) MacArthur;19-2;6;10

Others receiving votes: Fenwick 5, Rock Island 3, Glenbard South 2, Mattoon 2, Dixon 1, Washington 1, Burlington Central 1.

CLASS 2A

School;W-L;Pts.;Prv

1. Paris (8);21-0;89;1

2. Carterville;19-1;65;2

3. Knoxville;21-1;64;3

4. Chicago Marshall (1);11-6;59;4

5. Quincy Notre Dame;12-0;54;5

6. Harrisburg;19-2;43;6

7. Riverdale;13-2;39;7

8. Teutopolis;14-4;19;8

9. Rock Falls;16-5;17;10

10. Normal University High;13-6;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Lisle 9, Carlinville 6, Central Catholic 5, Olympia 4, Fieldcrest 3, Sullivan 3, Prairie Central 2, Nashville 1, Petersburg PORTA 1.

CLASS 1A

School;W-L;Pts.;Prv

1. Lewistown (8);19-0;80;1

2. Amboy;16-1;66;3

3. Brimfield;19-1;60;4

4. Lanark Eastland;19-2;55;2

5. Aquin;14-3;41;5

6. Altamont;17-3;34;6

7. Jacksonville Routt;18-2;23;6

(tie) Ridgeview;18-1;23;9

9. Hope Academy;13-1;14;NR

10. Princeville;17-3;13;10

Others receiving votes: Gardner 9, Aurora Christian 8, Illini Bluffs 4, Father McGivney Catholic 4, Shiloh 3, Marissa 3.

