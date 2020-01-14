Check out the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls (Jan. 14, 2020)

BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
State rankings
The Associated Press
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Curie (5) 15-1 59 1
2. Evanston Township 16-0 51 2
(tie) Collinsville (1) 16-0 51 3
4. Harvey Thornton 16-0 39 6
5. Homewood-Flossmoor 13-1 37 4
6. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 16-4 27 5
7. Whitney Young 9-6 20 7
8. Joliet West 15-2 18 10
9. Lincoln Park 14-3 11 NR
10. Loyola 17-1 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Waubonsie Valley 5. Stevenson 2. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 1. Mundelein 1. Schaumburg 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Niles Notre Dame (7) 17-2 79 2
2. Bogan (1) 16-2 67 1
3. DePaul College Prep 15-2 61 4
4. Morgan Park 9-6 45 3
5. Kankakee 13-1 39 5
6. Lincoln 15-1 37 7
(tie) Peoria Notre Dame 15-1 37 6
(tie) Rock Island 14-2 37 8
9. Oak Forest 15-1 9 NR
10. Lisle (Benet Academy) 10-4 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Galesburg 6. Centralia 6. Fenwick 5. East St. Louis 4. Geneseo 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Orr (9) 9-5 99 2
2. Corliss (1) 10-3 79 4
3. Pinckneyville 15-2 57 1
4. Nashville 15-3 53 10
5. Sterling Newman 17-2 42 7
5. Normal University 11-5 42 9
(tie) Crane 14-2 42 6
8. Breese Mater Dei 14-4 40 3
9. Marshall 16-1 37 5
10. Tuscola 14-0 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Rockridge 11. Teutopolis 7. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 7. Fairfield 6. Riverton 5. Bismarck-Henning 4. Fieldcrest 2. Fairbury Prairie Central 1. Kewanee 1. Massac County 1. Dunbar 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Roanoke-Benson (5) 16-0 75 2
2. Central A&M (3) 11-2 72 3
3. Goreville 17-0 57 4
4. Indian Creek 15-0 48 5
5. Payson Seymour 16-0 39 6
6. Winchester-West Central 14-1 37 1
7. East Dubuque 10-2 31 9
8. Effingham St. Anthony 13-2 30 7
9. Quest Academy 13-3 20 8
10. Woodlawn 12-2 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Aurora Christian 6. Leo 3. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 3. Altamont 2. Princeville 2. Okawville 1. Christopher 1. Calhoun 1.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
State rankings
The Associated Press
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Benet (1) 17-2 52 1
2. Edwardsville (1) 15-1 48 3
(tie) Maine West (1) 17-1 48 2
4. Evanston Township (3) 15-2 47 4
5. Lincoln Way West 17-2 32 6
6. Marist 17-3 31 7
7. Lake Forest 16-3 26 8
8. Fremd 13-5 11 9
9. Whitney Young 14-6 8 10
(tie) Homewood-Flossmoor 15-4 8 5
Others receiving votes: Libertyville 6. Bolingbrook 6. Geneva 4. Hersey 1. Moline 1. O'Fallon 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morton (6) 19-0 60 1
2. Montini 18-3 49 2
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 17-2 48 3
4. Richwoods 17-5 35 T5
5. Geneseo 15-2 28 9
(tie) Peoria Central 14-3 28 7
7. Kankakee 18-4 24 10
8. Simeon 18-2 22 T5
9. Rich South 17-3 9 4
10. Kenwood 18-3 6 NR
(tie) MacArthur 16-2 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Fenwick 5. Rock Island 3. Glenbard South 2. Mattoon 2. Dixon 1. Washington 1. Burlington Central 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Paris (8) 21-0 89 1
2. Carterville 19-1 65 2
3. Knoxville 21-1 64 3
4. Chicago Marshall (1) 11-6 59 4
5. Quincy Notre Dame 12-0 54 5
6. Harrisburg 19-2 43 6
7. Riverdale 13-2 39 7
8. Teutopolis 14-4 19 8
9. Rock Falls 16-5 17 10
10. Normal University 13-6 12 NR
Others receiving votes: Lisle 9. Carlinville 6. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Stanford Olympia 4. Fieldcrest 3. Sullivan 3. Fairbury Prairie Central 2. Nashville 1. Petersburg PORTA 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lewistown (8) 19-0 80 1
2. Amboy 16-1 66 3
3. Brimfield 19-1 60 4
4. Lanark Eastland 19-2 55 2
5. Aquin 14-3 41 5
6. Altamont 17-3 34 8
7. Jacksonville Routt 18-2 23 6
(tie) Colfax Ridgeview 18-1 23 9
9. Hope Academy 13-1 14 NR
10. Princeville 17-3 13 10
Others receiving votes: Gardner-South Wilmington 9. Aurora Christian 8. Illini Bluffs 4. Father McGivney Catholic 4. Shiloh 3. Marissa 3.