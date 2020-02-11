Check out the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls (Feb. 11, 2020)

BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
State rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Curie (6) 23-1 60 1
2. Chicago Heights (Bloom Twp.) 22-6 52 2
3. Harvey Thornton 25-1 49 4
4. Evanston Township 23-3 42 5
5. Collinsville 24-2 28 3
6. Homewood-Flossmoor 20-3 24 7
7. Whitney Young 18-8 22 6
8. Simeon 19-8 21 T10
9. O'Fallon 20-5 11 9
10. Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 20-7 9 T10
Others receiving votes: Stevenson 4. Glenbrook South 4. Cary-Grove 2. Joliet West 2.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Niles Notre Dame (7) 25-3 79 1
2. Bogan (1) 22-2 71 2
3. Peoria Notre Dame 23-1 66 3
4. DePaul College Prep 20-3 53 4
5. Oak Forest 23-1 44 6
6. Galesburg 24-3 42 7
7. Morgan Park 18-8 32 8
8. Lincoln 23-2 19 9
9. Hinsdale South 23-2 12 10
(tie) Kankakee 18-5 12 5
Others receiving votes: East St. Louis 4. Geneseo 3. Rock Island 1. Carbondale 1. Centralia 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Orr (7) 17-6 70 1
2. Breese Mater Dei 22-5 63 4
3. Pinckneyville 24-3 51 2
4. Normal University 18-7 35 5
5. Pleasant Plains 22-3 29 9
6. Kewanee 23-4 28 10
7. Fairfield 23-4 27 NR
8. Nashville 23-5 25 3
9. Rockridge 21-5 24 6
10. Corliss 14-10 8 8
Others receiving votes: Crane 7. Bismarck-Henning 5. Marengo 5. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 5. Massac County 1. Dunbar 1. Sterling Newman 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Winchester West Central (6) 25-1 69 1
2. Indian Creek (1) 24-0 55 2
3. Central A&M 21-2 49 3
4. Roanoke-Benson 25-1 48 4
5. Effingham St. Anthony 22-3 39 6
6. Yorkville Christian 17-9 31 7
7. Payson Seymour 21-4 23 5
8. Goreville 24-2 18 9
9. Woodlawn 20-3 17 8
10. East Dubuque 23-3 14 10
Others receiving votes: Leo 10. Quest Academy 9. Aurora Christian 1. Dakota 1. Calhoun 1.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
You have free articles remaining.
State rankings
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Benet (3) 26-2 48 1
2. Edwardsville (2) 23-1 47 2
3. Maine West 25-3 40 3
4. Lincoln Way West 24-3 34 4
5. Libertyville 23-4 29 8
6. Homewood-Flossmoor 21-4 19 9
7. Evanston Township 21-5 16 5
8. Marist 25-2 11 6
9. O'Fallon 24-4 9 NR
10. Whitney Young 20-7 8 7
Others receiving votes: Hersey 5. Joliet West 4. Downers North 3. Bolingbrook 1. Fremd 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morton (5) 29-0 50 1
2. Montini 26-4 45 2
3. Bethalto Civic Memorial 26-4 36 4
4. Simeon 26-2 32 3
5. Peoria Central 23-3 31 5
6. Richwoods 25-6 24 6
7. Kankakee 26-4 17 7
8. Geneseo 23-5 12 8
9. Kenwood 24-5 10 9
10. MacArthur 25-3 6 T10
Others receiving votes: Burlington Central 5. Grayslake Central 3. Fenwick 2. Riverside-Brookfield 1. Rock Island 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Paris (5) 29-0 50 1
2. Carterville 26-2 44 2
3. Quincy Notre Dame 21-3 36 6
4. Riverdale 23-3 26 5
5. Chicago Marshall 16-10 25 4
6. Knoxville 27-4 17 3
6. Pleasant Plains 20-3 17 7
8. Harrisburg 27-4 11 9
9. Rock Falls 25-6 8 NR
(tie) Stillman Valley 21-8 8 NR
(tie) Illini West (Carthage) 24-4 8 10
(tie) Carlinville 26-3 8 8
Others receiving votes: Eldorado 5. Lisle 4. Hamilton County 3. Teutopolis 2. Breese Mater Dei 1. Nashville 1. Normal University 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lewistown (3) 27-1 57 1
2. Amboy (3) 26-1 49 2
3. Jacksonville Routt 26-2 45 4
4. Lanark Eastland 27-3 41 3
5. Princeville 28-3 29 5
6. Aurora Christian 25-4 23 9
7. Hope Academy 20-4 21 8
8. Shiloh 24-5 18 NR
9. Brimfield 23-5 14 7
10. Aquin 23-7 12 6
Others receiving votes: Altamont 10. Colfax Ridgeview 6. Stockton 2. Galena 1. Central A&M 1. Father McGivney 1.