Check out the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls (Jan. 28, 2020)

BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
State rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Curie (3) 19-1 75 1
2. Collinsville (4) 21-0 74 2
3. Harvey Thornton (1) 21-0 66 3
4. Evanston Township 20-2 57 4
5. Chicago Heights (Bloom) 19-5 37 5
6. Homewood-Flossmoor 17-2 35 6
7. Lincoln Park 19-3 27 8
(tie) Whitney Young 13-7 27 7
9. Loyola 20-2 16 10
10. Joliet West 19-3 14 9
Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 5. Bolingbrook 2. Cary-Grove 2. Stevenson 1. O'Fallon 1. York 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Niles Notre Dame (8) 21-3 105 1
2. Bogan (3) 19-2 101 2
3. DePaul College Prep 18-2 86 3
4. Peoria Notre Dame 18-1 77 5
5. Kankakee 16-3 51 6
6. Morgan Park 14-8 44 4
7. Oak Forest 18-1 38 8
8. Galesburg 21-3 30 9
9. Lincoln 19-2 29 10
10. Rock Island 14-6 15 7
Others receiving votes: Morton 7. Hinsdale South 6. Fenwick 5. East St. Louis 5. Centralia 2. Lisle (Benet Academy) 2. Geneseo 1. Carbondale 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Orr (9) 13-6 108 T1
2. Pinckneyville (2) 21-2 94 T1
3. Nashville 20-4 90 7
4. Breese Mater Dei 17-5 50 4
5. Corliss 12-8 44 3
6. Normal University 15-6 40 5
7. Rockridge 17-4 33 10
8. Tuscola 16-1 32 8
9. Sterling Newman 21-3 26 6
10. Elmhurst Timothy Christian 16-3 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Pleasant Plains 15. Crane 12. Bismarck-Henning 11. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 6. Tremont 5. Bloomington Central Catholic 5. Kewanee 5. Murphysboro 5. Riverton 3. Dunbar 2. Fairfield 1. Pana 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Winchester-West Central (9) 21-0 99 1
2. Indian Creek (1) 20-0 68 5
3. Central A&M 16-2 67 2
4. Roanoke-Benson 20-1 61 3
5. Goreville 21-1 54 4
6. East Dubuque 19-2 53 6
7. Payson Seymour 19-1 35 8
8. Effingham St. Anthony 17-3 30 9
9. Quest Academy 15-4 23 7
10. Kewanee (Wethersfield) 14-5 16 NR
Others receiving votes: Calhoun 9. Woodlawn 8. Okawville 8. Athens 5. Leo 5. New Berlin 4. Aurora Christian 4. Elmwood 1.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
State rankings
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Evanston Township (5) 19-2 68 3
2. Benet (2) 21-2 61 1
3. Edwardsville 18-1 58 2
4. Maine West 20-3 45 4
5. Marist 21-3 37 6
(tie) Lincoln Way West 21-2 37 5
7. Whitney Young 18-6 25 7
8. Libertyville 18-4 22 8
9. Homewood-Flossmoor 18-5 12 9
10. Hersey 20-6 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 4. O'Fallon 3. York 3. Fremd 2. Maine South 1. Bolingbrook 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Morton (9) 25-0 90 1
2. Montini 22-4 70 3
3. Simeon 22-2 68 4
4. Richwoods 21-5 60 5
5. Bethalto Civic Memorial 22-3 46 2
6. Geneseo 20-3 39 T7
7. Peoria Central 19-3 35 6
8. Kankakee 22-4 32 T7
9. MacArthur 21-2 17 9
10. Rock Island 19-7 14 NR
Others receiving votes: Kenwood 8. Riverside-Brookfield 6. Washington 3. Grayslake Central 3. Fenwick 1. Mattoon 1. Burlington Central 1. Rich South 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Paris (9) 25-0 99 1
2. Knoxville 26-1 83 2
3. Quincy Notre Dame 19-2 73 4
4. Carterville 21-2 49 3
5. Riverdale 18-3 48 7
6. Chicago Marshall (1) 12-8 41 6
7. Harrisburg 23-3 27 5
8. Carlinville 20-3 26 10
9. Pleasant Plains 17-3 24 NR
10. Illini West (Carthage) 20-4 23 NR
Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 13. Petersburg PORTA 10. Normal University 8. Marshall 7. Lisle 6. Hamilton County 3. Rock Falls 3. Stillman Valley 2. Eureka 2. Nashville 1. Pana 1. Eldorado 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Lewistown (5) 24-1 86 2
2. Amboy (4) 22-1 83 1
3. Lanark Eastland 23-3 62 4
4. Jacksonville Routt 20-2 61 5
5. Princeville 24-3 45 T8
6. Hope Academy 17-2 43 7
7. Brimfield 21-3 40 3
8. Aquin 20-6 33 6
9. Altamont 20-3 18 10
10. Aurora Christian 21-3 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Shiloh 4. Colfax Ridgeview 3. Father McGivney 2. Illini Central 1. Galena 1.