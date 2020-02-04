Check out the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls (Feb. 4, 2020)
Check out the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls (Feb. 4, 2020)

BASKETBALL

HIGH SCHOOL BOYS

State rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A

School W-L Pts Prv

1. Curie (8);20-2;80;1

2. Bloom Twp.;21-5;65;5

3. Collinsville;23-1;64;2

4. Harvey Thornton;22-1;58;3

5. Evanston;21-3;43;4

6. Whitney Young;15-8;33;T7

7. Homewood-Flossmoor;18-3;31;6

8. Loyola;22-2;25;9

9. O'Fallon;19-4;14;NR

10. Simeon;16-8;7;NR

(tie) Marian Catholic;17-7;7;NR

Others receiving votes: Joliet West 6, Lincoln Park 3, Glenbrook South 2, Bolingbrook 1, Cary-Grove 1.

CLASS 3A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Niles Notre Dame (6);22-3;87;1

2. Bogan (3);20-2;83;2

3. Peoria Notre Dame;21-1;73;4

4. DePaul College Prep;19-3;52;3

5. Kankakee;18-3;51;5

6. Oak Forest;21-1;38;7

7. Galesburg;22-3;34;8

8. Morgan Park;16-8;33;6

9. Lincoln;21-2;21;9

10. Hinsdale South;22-2;9;NR

Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 4, East St. Louis 3, Geneseo 2, Glenbard South 1, Fenwick 1, Morton 1, Rock Island 1, Centralia 1.

CLASS 2A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Orr (9);14-6;99;1

2. Pinckneyville (1);23-2;83;2

(tie) Nashville;22-4;83;3

4. Breese Mater Dei;19-5;58;4

5. Normal University High;17-6;56;6

6. Rockridge;18-4;38;7

7. Timothy Christian;18-3;33;10

(tie) Corliss;13-8;33;5

9. Pleasant Plains;19-3;21;NR

10. Kewanee;20-4;12;NR

Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 10, Crane 7, PBL 4, Tuscola 3, Sacred Heart-Griffin 2, Massac County 2, Dunbar 2, Clark 1, Sterling Newman 1, Riverton 1, Pana 1.

CLASS 1A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Winchester-West Central (1);22-1;81;1

2. Indian Creek (7);21-0;80;2

3. Central A&M (1);19-2;65;3

4. Roanoke-Benson;22-1;57;4

5. Payson Seymour;20-3;52;7

6. Effingham St. Anthony;20-3;44;8

7. Yorkville Christian;16-9;26;NR

8. Woodlawn;20-3;20;NR

9. Goreville;21-2;19;5

10. East Dubuque;21-3;13;6

Others receiving votes: Leo 10, Kewanee Wethersfield 10, Calhoun 9, Quest Academy 8, Tamms Egyptian 1.

HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS

Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

CLASS 4A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Benet (5);24-2;77;2

2. Edwardsville;22-1;68;3

3. Maine West;22-3;58;4

4. Lincoln Way West;24-2;57;T5

5. Evanston;20-3;50;1

6. Marist;22-2;47;TF

7. Whitney Young;19-6;22;7

8. Libertyville;20-4;20;8

9. Homewood-Flossmoor;20-5;17;9

10. Hersey;23-6;10;10

Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 8, Bolingbrook 3, Fremd 2, Main South 1.

CLASS 3A

School;W-L;Pts;Prv

1. Morton (8);27-0;80;1

2. Montini;25-4;71;2

3. Simeon;24-2;61;3

4. Bethalto Civic Memorial;24-4;55;5

5. Peoria High;21-3;50;7

6. Richwoods;22-6;35;4

7. Kankakee;24-4;28;8

8. Geneseo;22-4;19;6

9. Kenwood;22-5;17;NR

10. Highland;21-6;NR

(tie) MacArthur;23;3;5;9

Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 4, Rock Island 3, Fenwick 2, Burlington Central 2, Rich South 1, Glenbard South 1, Grayslake Central 1, Washington 1.

CLASS 2A

School;W-L;Pts.;Prv

1. Paris (8);27-0;88;1

2. Carterville;23-2;71;4

3. Knoxville;27-2;68;2

4. Chicago Marshall (1);15-8;61;6

5. Riverdale;22-3;52;5

6. Quincy Notre Dame;19-3;46;3

7. Pleasant Plains;20-3;28;9

8. Carlinville;23-3;20;8

9. Harrisburg;24-4;19;7

10. Illini West;22-4;12;10

Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 7, Rock Falls 4, Petersburg PORTA 4, Stillman Valley 3, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 3, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 2, Nashville 2, Sullivan 2, University High 1, Lisle 1, Hamilton County 1.

CLASS 1A

School;W-L;Pts.;Prv

1. Lewistown (6);26-1;96;1

2. Amboy (4);24-1;86;2

3. Lanark Eastland;26-3;74;3

4. Jacksonville Routt;25-2;71;4

5. Princeville;26-3;57;5

6. Aquin;22-6;39;8

7. Brimfield;22-4;36;7

8. Chicago Hope;20-3;29;6

9. Aurora Christian;23-4;23;10

10. Altamont;21-4;16;9

Others receiving votes: Shiloh 4, Illini Bluffs 5, Havana 3, Central A&M 2, Gardner 2, Ridgeview 1, Stockton 1, Galena 1, Father McGivney Catholic 1.

PHOTOS: MacArthur girls basketball

