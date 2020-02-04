Check out the latest Associated Press high school basketball polls (Feb. 4, 2020)

BASKETBALL
HIGH SCHOOL BOYS
State rankings
Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Curie (8);20-2;80;1
2. Bloom Twp.;21-5;65;5
3. Collinsville;23-1;64;2
4. Harvey Thornton;22-1;58;3
5. Evanston;21-3;43;4
6. Whitney Young;15-8;33;T7
7. Homewood-Flossmoor;18-3;31;6
8. Loyola;22-2;25;9
9. O'Fallon;19-4;14;NR
10. Simeon;16-8;7;NR
(tie) Marian Catholic;17-7;7;NR
Others receiving votes: Joliet West 6, Lincoln Park 3, Glenbrook South 2, Bolingbrook 1, Cary-Grove 1.
CLASS 3A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Niles Notre Dame (6);22-3;87;1
2. Bogan (3);20-2;83;2
3. Peoria Notre Dame;21-1;73;4
4. DePaul College Prep;19-3;52;3
5. Kankakee;18-3;51;5
6. Oak Forest;21-1;38;7
7. Galesburg;22-3;34;8
8. Morgan Park;16-8;33;6
9. Lincoln;21-2;21;9
10. Hinsdale South;22-2;9;NR
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest 4, East St. Louis 3, Geneseo 2, Glenbard South 1, Fenwick 1, Morton 1, Rock Island 1, Centralia 1.
CLASS 2A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Orr (9);14-6;99;1
2. Pinckneyville (1);23-2;83;2
(tie) Nashville;22-4;83;3
4. Breese Mater Dei;19-5;58;4
5. Normal University High;17-6;56;6
6. Rockridge;18-4;38;7
7. Timothy Christian;18-3;33;10
(tie) Corliss;13-8;33;5
9. Pleasant Plains;19-3;21;NR
10. Kewanee;20-4;12;NR
Others receiving votes: Bismarck-Henning 10, Crane 7, PBL 4, Tuscola 3, Sacred Heart-Griffin 2, Massac County 2, Dunbar 2, Clark 1, Sterling Newman 1, Riverton 1, Pana 1.
CLASS 1A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Winchester-West Central (1);22-1;81;1
2. Indian Creek (7);21-0;80;2
3. Central A&M (1);19-2;65;3
4. Roanoke-Benson;22-1;57;4
5. Payson Seymour;20-3;52;7
6. Effingham St. Anthony;20-3;44;8
7. Yorkville Christian;16-9;26;NR
8. Woodlawn;20-3;20;NR
9. Goreville;21-2;19;5
10. East Dubuque;21-3;13;6
Others receiving votes: Leo 10, Kewanee Wethersfield 10, Calhoun 9, Quest Academy 8, Tamms Egyptian 1.
HIGH SCHOOL GIRLS
State rankings
Here are the girls prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
CLASS 4A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Benet (5);24-2;77;2
2. Edwardsville;22-1;68;3
3. Maine West;22-3;58;4
4. Lincoln Way West;24-2;57;T5
5. Evanston;20-3;50;1
6. Marist;22-2;47;TF
7. Whitney Young;19-6;22;7
8. Libertyville;20-4;20;8
9. Homewood-Flossmoor;20-5;17;9
10. Hersey;23-6;10;10
Others receiving votes: O'Fallon 8, Bolingbrook 3, Fremd 2, Main South 1.
CLASS 3A
School;W-L;Pts;Prv
1. Morton (8);27-0;80;1
2. Montini;25-4;71;2
3. Simeon;24-2;61;3
4. Bethalto Civic Memorial;24-4;55;5
5. Peoria High;21-3;50;7
6. Richwoods;22-6;35;4
7. Kankakee;24-4;28;8
8. Geneseo;22-4;19;6
9. Kenwood;22-5;17;NR
10. Highland;21-6;NR
(tie) MacArthur;23;3;5;9
Others receiving votes: Riverside-Brookfield 4, Rock Island 3, Fenwick 2, Burlington Central 2, Rich South 1, Glenbard South 1, Grayslake Central 1, Washington 1.
CLASS 2A
School;W-L;Pts.;Prv
1. Paris (8);27-0;88;1
2. Carterville;23-2;71;4
3. Knoxville;27-2;68;2
4. Chicago Marshall (1);15-8;61;6
5. Riverdale;22-3;52;5
6. Quincy Notre Dame;19-3;46;3
7. Pleasant Plains;20-3;28;9
8. Carlinville;23-3;20;8
9. Harrisburg;24-4;19;7
10. Illini West;22-4;12;10
Others receiving votes: Teutopolis 7, Rock Falls 4, Petersburg PORTA 4, Stillman Valley 3, Elmhurst Timothy Christian 3, Bismarck-Henning-Rossville-Alvin 2, Nashville 2, Sullivan 2, University High 1, Lisle 1, Hamilton County 1.
CLASS 1A
School;W-L;Pts.;Prv
1. Lewistown (6);26-1;96;1
2. Amboy (4);24-1;86;2
3. Lanark Eastland;26-3;74;3
4. Jacksonville Routt;25-2;71;4
5. Princeville;26-3;57;5
6. Aquin;22-6;39;8
7. Brimfield;22-4;36;7
8. Chicago Hope;20-3;29;6
9. Aurora Christian;23-4;23;10
10. Altamont;21-4;16;9
Others receiving votes: Shiloh 4, Illini Bluffs 5, Havana 3, Central A&M 2, Gardner 2, Ridgeview 1, Stockton 1, Galena 1, Father McGivney Catholic 1.