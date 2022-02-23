 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the latest Illinois high school boys basketball Top 10 poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Glenbard West (11)30-11101
2. Glenbrook South29-2992
3. Normal Community30-1804
4. Whitney Young20-9693
5. Curie24-6557
6. New Trier27-3535
7. Kenwood22-8506
8. Wheaton Warrenville South29-2269
9. Moline26-4218
(tie) Oswego East30-12110

Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 7. Bolingbrook 7. Quincy 2. Lyons 2. Larkin 1. Rockford Auburn 1. Barrington 1.

Class 3A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Simeon (11)23-51141
2. East St. Louis24-5943
3. Harvey Thornton20-5906
4. Hillcrest (1)24-4872
5. Hyde Park20-7735
6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield)28-3554
7. Burlington Central28-3347
8. Chicago Mt. Carmel26-4329
9. Centralia26-3278
10. Metamora24-619NR

Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 8. Rock Island 8. Peoria Notre Dame 4. Kankakee 4. Lake Forest 4. Lemont 3. Rockford Boylan 2. Lincoln 1. Olney (Richland County) 1.

Class 2A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Leo (15)21-41501
2. Clark20-41244
3. DePaul College Prep21-51122
4. El Paso-Gridley25-21023
5. Nashville23-4615
6. Monticello27-349T7
7. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership)24-547T7
8. Breese Central23-5446
9. Breese Mater Dei19-1138NR
10. Rockford Lutheran23-633T79

Others receiving votes: Orr 23. Murphysboro 9. Teutopolis 6. Momence 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Beecher 4. Pinckneyville 3. Hamilton County 2. Rockridge 2. North Lawndale 1. Columbia 1. Riverdale 1. Princeton 1. Mt. Carmel 1.

Class 1A
SchoolW-LPtsPrv
1. Yorkville Christian (10)18-131272
2. Scales Mound (4)30-21241
3. Fulton29-31143
4. Liberty25-5914
5. Altamont25-683T5
6. Concord Triopia26-551T5
7. Steeleville22-639T9
8. Peoria Christian23-628T9
9. Tuscola25-621T9
10. Macon Meridian24-7147

Others receiving votes: East Dubuque 11. Augusta Southeastern 11. South Beloit 10. Jacksonville Routt 10. Midland 10. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 10. Effingham St. Anthony 8. Madison 3. Metro-East Lutheran 2. Farina South Central 1. Monmouth United 1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1.

