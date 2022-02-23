Check out the latest Illinois high school boys basketball Top 10 poll

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Glenbard West (11) 30-1 110 1 2. Glenbrook South 29-2 99 2 3. Normal Community 30-1 80 4 4. Whitney Young 20-9 69 3 5. Curie 24-6 55 7 6. New Trier 27-3 53 5 7. Kenwood 22-8 50 6 8. Wheaton Warrenville South 29-2 26 9 9. Moline 26-4 21 8 (tie) Oswego East 30-1 21 10
Others receiving votes: Rolling Meadows 7. Bolingbrook 7. Quincy 2. Lyons 2. Larkin 1. Rockford Auburn 1. Barrington 1.
Class 3A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Simeon (11) 23-5 114 1 2. East St. Louis 24-5 94 3 3. Harvey Thornton 20-5 90 6 4. Hillcrest (1) 24-4 87 2 5. Hyde Park 20-7 73 5 6. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) 28-3 55 4 7. Burlington Central 28-3 34 7 8. Chicago Mt. Carmel 26-4 32 9 9. Centralia 26-3 27 8 10. Metamora 24-6 19 NR
Others receiving votes: Marian Catholic (Chicago Heights) 8. Rock Island 8. Peoria Notre Dame 4. Kankakee 4. Lake Forest 4. Lemont 3. Rockford Boylan 2. Lincoln 1. Olney (Richland County) 1.
Class 2A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Leo (15) 21-4 150 1 2. Clark 20-4 124 4 3. DePaul College Prep 21-5 112 2 4. El Paso-Gridley 25-2 102 3 5. Nashville 23-4 61 5 6. Monticello 27-3 49 T7 7. Chicago (Perspectives Charter Leadership) 24-5 47 T7 8. Breese Central 23-5 44 6 9. Breese Mater Dei 19-11 38 NR 10. Rockford Lutheran 23-6 33 T79
Others receiving votes: Orr 23. Murphysboro 9. Teutopolis 6. Momence 6. Kankakee (McNamara) 5. Beecher 4. Pinckneyville 3. Hamilton County 2. Rockridge 2. North Lawndale 1. Columbia 1. Riverdale 1. Princeton 1. Mt. Carmel 1.
Class 1A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Yorkville Christian (10) 18-13 127 2 2. Scales Mound (4) 30-2 124 1 3. Fulton 29-3 114 3 4. Liberty 25-5 91 4 5. Altamont 25-6 83 T5 6. Concord Triopia 26-5 51 T5 7. Steeleville 22-6 39 T9 8. Peoria Christian 23-6 28 T9 9. Tuscola 25-6 21 T9 10. Macon Meridian 24-7 14 7
Others receiving votes: East Dubuque 11. Augusta Southeastern 11. South Beloit 10. Jacksonville Routt 10. Midland 10. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 10. Effingham St. Anthony 8. Madison 3. Metro-East Lutheran 2. Farina South Central 1. Monmouth United 1. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 1.
PHOTOS: Tuscola wins its first Central Illinois Conference Boys Tournament title over Meridian
Meridian's Riley Day (11) heads to the basketball while being guarded by Tuscola's Josiah Hortin (3).
Tuscola's Jalen Quinn (3) scored a game-high 27 points and had 11 rebounds against Meridian in the CIC Tournament championship game.
Tuscola head boys basketball coach Justin Bozarth directs his team during the CIC Boys Basketball Tournament championship game.
Tuscola's Josiah Hortin (5) and Jalen Quinn (3) celebrate a play. Hortin gave the Warriors the lead for good with a 3-point late in the CIC Tournament championship game against Meridian.
The Tuscola boys basketball team celebrates their first CIC Boys Basketball Tournament championship in program history.
PHOTOS: Sullivan at LSA boys basketball
