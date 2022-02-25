 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Check out the scores from Friday's boys and girls high school basketball playoff matchups

BOYS BASKETBALL

All games are regional championships.

CLASS 1A

Tuscola 56, Arcola 33

LSA 56, Champaign St. Thomas More 53

St. Teresa 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement 43

Effingham St. Anthony 58, Carlyle 46

Meridian 73, Neoga 67

CLASS 2A

Teutopolis 48, Newton 45

Bloomington Central Catholic 62, Warrensburg-Latham 47

Monticello 55, Fairbury Prairie Central 51

Maroa-Forsyth 62, Normal University 58 (OT)

Pana 50, Salem 38

CLASS 3A

MacArthur win 3 022522.JPG

MacArthur players celebrate after the win on Friday over Springfield Southeast during the Decatur MacArthur Regional.

MacArthur 62, Springfield Southeast 57

Mahomet-Seymour 31, Lincoln 28

Sacred Heart-Griffin 63, Springfield Lanphier 57 (Double OT)

GIRLS BASKETBALL

All games are sectional championships

CLASS 1A

Neoga 48, Effingham St. Anthony 42

CLASS 2A

Pana 46, Paris 33

CLASS 3A

Bethalto Civic Memorial 72, Mattoon 68

Mahomet-Seymour 52, Lincoln 43

