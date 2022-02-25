Check out the scores from Friday's boys and girls high school basketball playoff matchups

BOYS BASKETBALL
All games are regional championships.
LSA 56, Champaign St. Thomas More 53
St. Teresa 45, Cerro Gordo-Bement 43
Effingham St. Anthony 58, Carlyle 46
Bloomington Central Catholic 62, Warrensburg-Latham 47
Monticello 55, Fairbury Prairie Central 51
Maroa-Forsyth 62, Normal University 58 (OT)
MacArthur 62, Springfield Southeast 57
- Decatur man caught with $19,000 worth of cocaine, 8 pounds of cannabis, police say
- Decatur teen arrested for attack on man because he was gay, police say
- Watch now: Sunday fire destroys home in historic Decatur neighborhood
- Old Fire Station 3 in Decatur could become cornhole business
- Facebook profile helps identify Decatur attempted murder suspect, police say
- Serial shoplifter caught with help from his dad, Decatur police report
- Hale: Before you yell at another official, consider this
- Decatur man makes woman take shower with him to muffle her sobs, police report
- Catalytic converter thieves target Decatur van
- Man arrested in Decatur faces trial in murder of DCFS investigator
- Tributes paid to the memory of Central Illinois defense attorney Todd Ringel
- Watch now: Transforming Decatur homes, Block by Block
- Decatur school board names new assistant superintendent
- Watch now: In Decatur, Pritzker says property tax relief, tax breaks will help struggling families
- Decatur police touch down with DUI arrests during Super Bowl weekend
Mahomet-Seymour 31, Lincoln 28
Sacred Heart-Griffin 63, Springfield Lanphier 57 (Double OT)
GIRLS BASKETBALL
All games are sectional championships
Neoga 48, Effingham St. Anthony 42
Bethalto Civic Memorial 72, Mattoon 68
Mahomet-Seymour 52, Lincoln 43
PHOTOS: MacArthur on Friday vs Springfield Southeast during the Decatur MacArthur Regional.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!