Christian Stoner is the man in the middle for St. Teresa boys basketball

MOWEAQUA — In the summer, Tom Noonan's message to Christian Stoner was simple: Keep developing.
Yes, Stoner's role on the St. Teresa boys basketball team is a little different as a junior this season, but Noonan wanted him to keep working on the basics like catching and shooting, driving and finishing at the rim. Of course, there was going to be an adjustment for Stoner this season. He spent last season as part of a one-two big man combination with Austin Fitzpatrick, but an injury sidelined Fitzpatrick all football and the entire basketball season to this point.
“It was different but it was just adjusting with the team and getting chemistry built up with the other players," Stoner said.
Stoner had to take on a different role. He played more like a guard last year and let Fitzpatrick handle the work in the paint. This year, Stoner is the man in the middle, grabbing "out of range" rebounds and tussling with opposing post players.
“It’s just adjusting to the post role and where I’m supposed to be," Stoner said. "Last year I was playing more of a guard position, so coming into the post has just helped me grow and expand my game towards it."
The Bulldogs (14-8) will play Central A&M in the championship game of the Central Illinois Conference Tournament at 7:30 p.m. Friday at Central A&M High School. Stoner is adjusting to his new role, but hasn't missed a beat.
“There’s a little bit of frustration," Noonan said. "He’s a perfectionist. I think we have a lot of perfectionists on our team. He thinks he should make every shot. He thinks he should make every play. He’s doing a really good job of reacting and playing through it rather than taking a step back from it."
A natural chemistry is developing among a St. Teresa team that is dominated by sophomores and juniors. The Bulldogs have guards who can shoot and a facilitating point guard in junior Terron Reed. Noonan, the Bulldogs' coach, has plenty of options on offense, and Stoner is very much one of them.
You have free articles remaining.
"There are some players that you need to run a play for them to get them involved, he’s not one of those guys. He plays really well off of others," Noonan said.
That's Stoner in a nutshell. He's an effort-based player with the skills to complement it perfectly. It's simply how he was raised and that mindset has been crafted from a young age and through seasons of soccer and basketball. He said his father instilled a certain kind of work ethic in him from a young age. Hustling has been important since he started in sports and it's continuing to pay off.
“He’s just that consistent effort guy," Noonan said. "One of the things about Christian is you always know he’s competing. You always know he’s playing hard. He’s not perfect in what he does, but you always know he’s going to give the best effort. That maturity, that consistency that a coach can have in a player like that, it eases the tension on the bench; it eases the tension in practice. He’s just a consistent competitor."
Said Stoner: “It’s definitely effort-based. That’s what I’ve been raised on. My dad taught me to work hard and it will come to you."
The Bulldogs have won six of their last seven games with the lone loss coming against A&M last month. On Tuesday in the CIC Tournament semifinals, Stoner scored six points and had 13 rebounds in a win against Tuscola. The team spends time working on chemistry, learning each other's nuances on the court and how to best utilize their talents as the Class 1A postseason approaches.
Stoner knows there's more to his game, another step forward to take in his development.
“I feel like we haven’t had our best game yet," Stoner said. "I think it’s still coming and I feel like that’s what we’re building to."
PHOTOS: St. Teresa advances to the CIC Tournament Championship game
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-001-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-002-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-003-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-004-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-005-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-006-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-007-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-008-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-009-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-010-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-011-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-012-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-013-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-014-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-015-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-016-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-017-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-018-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-019-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-020-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-021-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-022-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-023-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-024-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-025-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-026-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-027-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-028-020520.JPG
GALLERY-StT-v-Tuscola-CIC-semi-029-020520.JPG
Contact Joey Wagner at (217) 421-6970. Follow him on Twitter: @mrwagner25