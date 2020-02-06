Christian Stoner is the man in the middle for St. Teresa boys basketball

That's Stoner in a nutshell. He's an effort-based player with the skills to complement it perfectly. It's simply how he was raised and that mindset has been crafted from a young age and through seasons of soccer and basketball. He said his father instilled a certain kind of work ethic in him from a young age. Hustling has been important since he started in sports and it's continuing to pay off.

“He’s just that consistent effort guy," Noonan said. "One of the things about Christian is you always know he’s competing. You always know he’s playing hard. He’s not perfect in what he does, but you always know he’s going to give the best effort. That maturity, that consistency that a coach can have in a player like that, it eases the tension on the bench; it eases the tension in practice. He’s just a consistent competitor."

Said Stoner: “It’s definitely effort-based. That’s what I’ve been raised on. My dad taught me to work hard and it will come to you."