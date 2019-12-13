Congratulations to Herald and Review Basketball Player of the Week Graham Meisenhelter of Meridian

Congratulations to Basketball Player of the Week Graham Meisenhelter of Meridian. Meisenhelter scored 23 points in each of the Hawks' two wins last week. He had 16 in the second half to help beat LSA on Tuesday, then scored 13 in the fourth on Friday to beat Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Meisenhelter had 914 votes to edge Mount Zion's Laine Wolter.
