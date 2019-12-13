You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Congratulations to Herald and Review Basketball Player of the Week Graham Meisenhelter of Meridian
0 comments

Congratulations to Herald and Review Basketball Player of the Week Graham Meisenhelter of Meridian

{{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations to Basketball Player of the Week Graham Meisenhelter of Meridian. Meisenhelter scored 23 points in each of the Hawks' two wins last week. He had 16 in the second half to help beat LSA on Tuesday, then scored 13 in the fourth on Friday to beat Arthur-Lovington-Atwood-Hammond. Meisenhelter had 914 votes to edge Mount Zion's Laine Wolter.

Player of the week nominees

0 comments
106
35
27
13
31

Tags

Want to kick off your morning with the latest in sports?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News