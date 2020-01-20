Congratulations to Herald and Review Basketball Player of the Week Paci McClure of Neoga

Congratulations to Basketball Player of the Week Paci McClure of Neoga. McClure, who edged Central A&M's Griffin Andricks in the vote, led the Indians to a big week, scoring 18 in a win against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 15 in a win vs. Martinsville and 17 in a win vs. Olney at the Effingham St. Anthony Shootout.