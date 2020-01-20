You are the owner of this article.
Congratulations to Herald and Review Basketball Player of the Week Paci McClure of Neoga
Congratulations to Basketball Player of the Week Paci McClure of Neoga. McClure, who edged Central A&M's Griffin Andricks in the vote, led the Indians to a big week, scoring 18 in a win against Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg, 15 in a win vs. Martinsville and 17 in a win vs. Olney at the Effingham St. Anthony Shootout.

Player of the week nominees

