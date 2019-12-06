Congratulations to Herald and Review Basketball Player of the Week Qua Smith of MacArthur

Congratulations to Basketball Player of the Week Qua Smith of MacArthur. Smith had a breakout performance at the Decatur Turkey Tournament, scoring 27 points in the Generals' win against Springfield Southeast in the opener, and also had 27 points and four steals in the third-place game against Peoria. Smith received 645 votes.
