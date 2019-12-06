You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Congratulations to Herald and Review Basketball Player of the Week Qua Smith of MacArthur
0 comments

Congratulations to Herald and Review Basketball Player of the Week Qua Smith of MacArthur

{{featured_button_text}}

Congratulations to Basketball Player of the Week Qua Smith of MacArthur. Smith had a breakout performance at the Decatur Turkey Tournament, scoring 27 points in the Generals' win against Springfield Southeast in the opener, and also had 27 points and four steals in the third-place game against Peoria. Smith received 645 votes.

Player of the week nominees

0 comments
5
0
0
0
3

Tags

Want to kick off your morning with the latest in sports?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News