Conn: Time to wake up Decatur's sleeping basketball fandom

There’s a sleeping giant in Decatur we all know about because 13 years ago, we saw it.

The MacArthur boys basketball team is 13-1 and just won the Collinsville Holiday Tournament. It’s time to see it again.

That sleeping giant is Decatur’s basketball fandom. When woken from its slumber, it packs gyms and ignites the community. Which businesses on Eldo didn’t have “Go Panthers” spelled out on their marquees during the 2007-08 run of the Eisenhower led by Lewis Jackson, Jeremy Robinson and company?

In the years since, both MacArthur and Eisenhower have had solid teams that brought home postseason hardware, but other than the city games, didn’t play in front of many hot home crowds.

It should be acknowledged that teams like that 2008 Eisenhower group don’t come along often. Not only were they good and led by two Division I players, they were a show. You were going to see dunks — lots of them.

Maybe that team left a hangover. There have been dozens of exciting players come through town since those guys — Marcus Bartley, Stephon Bobbitt, Keymonta Johnson, the Brummett twins and RJ Walker just to name a few — but none quite reached the levels of that Panthers team in success, major college attention or fan support.

The 2021-22 MacArthur Generals, too, are not the second coming of the 2008 Eisenhower team. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn't come out and see them any chance you get for the rest of the season.

MacArthur begins the new year at Springfield Southeast on Tuesday, Jan. 4, then returns home to host Sacred Heart-Griffin on Friday, Jan. 7 in a potential matchup of Central State 8 unbeatens (both are currently 6-0 in the conference). That game should be packed, and if Mac wins both of those, every home game for the rest of the season — home and road — should have a sea of blue.

Maybe this team doesn’t have players in the style of Jackson and Robinson, the duo of Brylan Phillips and Jabryn Anderson have been as good as it gets in downstate Class 3A hoops this year. The supporting cast features names familiar from the football field, including starter Brylan Apholone and Karon Shelley off the bench, who bring a fast, aggressive style that completely overwhelmed O’Fallon in the second half of the Collinsville finals on Wednesday.

Phillips is the perfect point guard to have at the helm with that style — he also plays fast, but with enough control that the Generals avoid some of the sloppiness that comes with playing at such a breakneck pace. Phillips has been fantastic on the basketball court since his freshman year, but this looks like the team he was born to lead, and he’s actualized at just the right time to do it.

Don’t buy it yet? Check them out. You can watch all four games MacArthur played in the tournament at the Collinsville Holiday Classic website — thanks to the Collinsville Holiday Classic for providing a great broadcast — and I attached a video (at the top of the story online) of the fourth quarter, which is worth watching just to see how excited the MacArthur players are as they celebrate at the end. And if you’re still not a believer, head to the gym on Jan. 7 to see for yourself.

This team still has plenty to prove before it puts itself among those “must-see” Decatur teams we still talk about (‘08 Eisenhower and Mac coach Terise Bryson’s 1997 Stephen Decatur team among the most recent), but consider winning the Collinsville title an alarm clock. There's still plenty of room on the MacArthur bandwagon for a giant.

