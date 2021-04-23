Conn: Tom Dooley enjoyed the ride as Central A&M girls basketball coach, and it was contagious

Dooley's first season had a rough start — 2-6 against some tough competition. But the team had started to catch fire and was on its way to the first of his seven conference titles on Dec. 13, 2010, in Argenta when, after his Raiders had crushed the Bombers, I approached him for a postgame interview for the first time.

Those postgame interviews with Dooley were something I’d grow to cherish. We’d have that interview dozens of times over the next few years, and what stood out was that Dooley wanted to talk. He wasn’t just doing his “media duty.” His love for the game, his team and his players was genuine, and he couldn’t wait to talk about them.

Dooley was truly a coach’s coach. He knows the game, but while he coached, he still studied it, and would drive long distances to scout opponents his team might eventually play in the postseason. He’s in his element in a hospitality room laughing and sharing stories with other coaches.

His success in X’s and O’s was simple — he had talented players and he put them in a position to best use their individual talents to succeed.