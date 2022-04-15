Conn: Vic Binkley is on Macon County's Mount Rushmore because he loves to coach

Justin Conn Sports Editor Sports editor for Lee Enterprises Central Illinois. Follow Justin Conn Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Vic Binkley on the sidelines in 2022-23 was always a given.

From the day he told the Herald & Review’s Matthew Flaten on April 1: "I'm not done coaching yet. I will coach somewhere,” there was no question a coach with 724 wins was going to find a landing spot if, for some reason, Warrensburg-Latham was really going to go through with parting ways with him.

A day after resigning from Warrensburg on Tuesday, Binkley landed at Clinton, starting fresh after a 36-year run that was among the greatest with one team in boys basketball state history.

There’s no reason to think Binkley and his 1-2-2 zone press won’t have success at Clinton. Proven track records are reliable when it comes to coaching, and youth is by no means a necessity to do the job well. In Macon County alone in 2021-22, three retirees – Binkley, Dale Schuring at Mount Zion and Tom Saunches at LSA – posted 20-win seasons.

Few coaches can match Binkley’s track record. No basketball coach who has coached in Macon County has more wins than Binkley’s 724. His 632 wins at Warrensburg is second for wins at a Macon County school only to Gay Kintner’s 649 at Decatur.

If there was a Macon County basketball coaching Mount Rushmore, there would be two faces – Kintner and Binkley. Kitner is No. 1 and probably always will be – three state titles, one second and one fourth while winning 649 games in 32 seasons at Decatur High.

But besides Kitner, there are no Macon County coaches who come close to the 632 wins Binkley had as Warrensburg coach, let alone the 724 he has in his career, which included six seasons at Mount Auburn (which is now part of the Taylorville school district). He also has 15 regional titles at Warrensburg and two third-place showings at state.

There have been a lot of other great Macon County coaches – Jack Blickensderfer at Meridian, Cerro Gordo and Mount Zion, Bob Witt at Eisenhower, and Chad Cluver at Maroa-Forsyth all had great runs – but Binkley’s longevity gives him a huge edge.

I covered some big wins and some tough losses in Binkley’s career – win or lose, if the game was at Warrensburg, he invited me into the coach’s office after it was over, opened up the stat book and answered every question.

But it’s not a big win or loss that stands out to me most about Binkley.

It was a summer league game in Lincoln – Warrensburg played in that league for many years. Reporters don’t show up to a lot of summer league games and coaches don’t always like to see them when they do – that’s time to work on things, not have a spotlight shined.

It was 2011 and the Cardinals were coming off a regional title, but were about to enter a tough stretch of back-to-back losing seasons. Still, Binkley was coaching up his undersized squad – he was genuinely excited to be there. When he saw me, he insisted I come down and sit next to him on the bench as he coached his team.

The game didn’t go well for the Cardinals against a huge Normal U High team, but that didn’t dampen Binkley’s spirits.

“See that kid?” Binkley said, nodding at one of his players taking a jump shot. Then he got a big smile: “He’s going to be a good one.”

It was that smile – the genuine enthusiasm he had for a young, developing player on his team during a summer league game – that made me come to a realization: This guy loves it.

I was reminded of that when I read the rest of Binkley’s comment to Flaten on wanting to continue to coach: “I have too much fun coaching. … I think I am as good now as I ever have been. I hope I'm not done. I hope I have a few more years left in me."

I don't know for sure why Warrensburg-Latham decided it didn't want Binkley as its coach anymore, and no one from the school is going to reveal that – because they don't have to.

But when Binkley saw he writing on the wall, he knew the area openings – after 42 years, you learn the scene. Clinton is a close trip for Binkley. He's been coaching against Clinton his entire career – he knows the Maroons roster, and the conference they play in.

How great would it be if Binkley lifts the Clinton program to the level of conference and postseason title contention, while at the same time Warrensburg remains a top team, creating a hot, new area rivalry? Then, in eight years or so when Binkley decides to hang up his whistle, there can be a joint celebration between the two schools for potentially a top 10 coach in state history.

That's the ending I'd like to see.

Binkley's coaching record MOUNT AUBURN Year: Record 1980-81: 3-21 1981-82: 12-13 1982-83: 20-6 1983-84: 21-5 1984-85: 14-11 1985-86: 22-7 (Class A regional title) Six seasons, 92-63 WARRENSBURG-LATHAM 1986-87: 8-17 1987-88: 23-7 (CLass A regional title) 1988-89: 20-6 1989-90: 9-15 1990-91: 17-9 1991-92: 20-7 1992-93: 12-14 1993-94: 5-20 1994-95: 10-15 1995-96: 10-17 1996-97: 20-8 1997-98: 15-13 (Class A regional title) 1998-99: 12-16 (Class A regional title) 1999-00: 15-12 2000-01: 13-15 2001-02: 24-7 (Class A regional and sectional titles) 2002-03: 31-2 (Class A regional and sectional titles, 3rd at state) 2003-04: 19-10 (Class A regional title) 2004-05: 21-9 (Class A regional title) 2005-06: 25-5 (Class A regional title) 2006-07: 24-5 (Class A regional title) 2007-08: 32-2 (Class 1A regional and sectional titles, 3rd at state) 2008-09: 19-10 (Class 1A regional title) 2009-10: 14-16 2010-11: 19-11 (Class 2A regional title) 2011-12: 9-16 2012-13: 8-19 2013-14: 24-6 (Class 2A regional title) 2014-15: 23-5 2015-16: 28-1 (Class 2A regional title) 2016-17: 22-7 (Class 2A regional title) 2017-18: 14-14 2018-19: 18-14 2019-20: 9-8 2020-21: 15-16 2021-22: 25-8 36 seasons, 632-382 TOTAL: 42 seasons, 724-445

Contact Justin Conn at (217) 421-7909. Follow him on Twitter: @jconnHR

