Connor Heaton's free throws help Central A&M to second straight Macon County Tournament championship

MACON — Central A&M needed every last free throw and every last defensive stop to hold off St. Teresa on Friday in the Macon County Tournament championship game.
A&M senior Connor Heaton closed the game with nine of the team's final 12 points, going 9-of-11 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter on the way to a 62-54 win at Meridian High School. It's the second straight tournament championship for the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Raiders (5-0).
"It feels great," Heaton said. "They're always a good team. That's a good win and we needed that. It will help us down the road and we'll see them. We play two more times, maybe three. Just finding that thing to get us over the hump and win a close game gives us a lot of confidence, and a lot of confidence going into the rest of the regular-season game."
Heaton finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds and went 15-of-19 from the free-throw line. The Raiders led 52-20 with 2:51 left in the game before Heaton scored nine straight points from the free-throw line as a part of a 12-4 run to close the game.
"He's going to make his free throws," Central A&M coach Rob Smith said. "He's done it for four years, and the kids are going to look to get him the ball, but we feel good about all our kids. He certainly did a good job, for sure."
St. Teresa (3-3) led by one point entering the fourth quarter and neither team had a lead of more than 12 points the entire game. A&M led by 10 points late in the first quarter and nine early in the second quarter, but the Bulldogs were within four points for most of the second half until Heaton's free throws late created separation.
Griffin Andricks and Jacob Paradee each scored 11 points and Andricks battled foul trouble for most of the second half.
"They had a good plan," Smith said. "They probably had 10 practices, which is not very many, and we've had five. It was kind of two teams like that. We won't have 10 practices until after Christmas. For our kids to close it out, I was proud of them. They shot the lights out and we didn't shoot particularly well, I don't think, from the 3-point line.
"Our kids know how to win. That was a really good win for us. They're a really good team. Coach (Tom) Noonan does a really good job with them. We're happy with the win."
The Bulldogs' defense, which was spearheaded by guards Tim Schmidt and Terron Reed, didn't allow the Raiders' offense much room to get going. Central A&M likes to run in transition, but St. Teresa kept that to a minimum.
Reed finished with 12 points and Schmidt had eight to go with 11 points from Brody Danner, who was bleeding from his forehead in the first quarter after being elbowed.
"We play a lot of one-on-one," Noonan said. "These guys you see for Central A&M are as quick as you're going to see in our state and their a mighty fine ball club. I'm just proud of how our guys competed."
A&M knew that St. Teresa would be the biggest challenge of the season, and the Bulldogs delivered. This game, though, can pay dividends down the stretch of what Central A&M hopes is another long, successful postseason.
"We knew they were going to be a challenge," Heaton said. "They always are. It's just going to help us that much more. Having these close games and figuring out how to win a ball game and close games like this is huge for this team. We'll take a step after this one."
Meridian wins third place game
Meridian built a 20-point halftime lead, which was enough to hold off Warrensburg-Latham's frantic third quarter on the way to a 72-62 win in the third-place game.
Graham Meisenhelter led the Hawks with 23 points and Riley Day added 13 points.
Meridian led 56-36 after three quarters, but Warrensburg scored 28 points in the fourth to close the gap. Ethan Yaroch led the Cardinals with 25 points with nine of them coming in the fourth. Jackson Cook scored 11 of his 15 points in the fourth quarter.
