Connor Heaton's free throws help Central A&M to second straight Macon County Tournament championship

MACON — Central A&M needed every last free throw and every last defensive stop to hold off St. Teresa on Friday in the Macon County Tournament championship game.

A&M senior Connor Heaton closed the game with nine of the team's final 12 points, going 9-of-11 from the free-throw line in the fourth quarter on the way to a 62-54 win at Meridian High School. It's the second straight tournament championship for the Class 1A No. 1-ranked Raiders (5-0).

"It feels great," Heaton said. "They're always a good team. That's a good win and we needed that. It will help us down the road and we'll see them. We play two more times, maybe three. Just finding that thing to get us over the hump and win a close game gives us a lot of confidence, and a lot of confidence going into the rest of the regular-season game."

Heaton finished with 28 points and 10 rebounds and went 15-of-19 from the free-throw line. The Raiders led 52-20 with 2:51 left in the game before Heaton scored nine straight points from the free-throw line as a part of a 12-4 run to close the game.

"He's going to make his free throws," Central A&M coach Rob Smith said. "He's done it for four years, and the kids are going to look to get him the ball, but we feel good about all our kids. He certainly did a good job, for sure."