Connor Heaton scores 33 points in Central A&M's sectional semifinal win over Altamont

“They were shooting really well and they were playing really well as a team," Andricks said. "We just couldn’t get it get in our heads because that’s just how basketball goes, it’s pacy and everyone goes on their runs. You can’t let that get to your head because that’s when you start getting down and losing your confidence."

Central A&M extended its lead to 10 points on five separate occasions, and Altamont got back within at least six on each occasion. With 6:26 left to play, Altamont capped off a 6-0 run with a lay-up from Denver Duckwitz. Heaton answered back with a pair of layups and Connor Hutchins, who finished with nine points, hit a layup to extend the lead to 12 points, which was enough to close the game. Andricks answered back with six straight points and the Raiders all but punched their ticket to their third straight sectional championship game. Heaton and Andricks combined for 12 points in the final six minutes.

“Our biggest thing is whenever the game gets close, you just can’t freak out," Heaton said. "We were composed the whole game. We didn’t play our best game, but when the game got close, that’s when we pulled away. Momentum is huge and we had that at some points in the game and we had it at the right time."