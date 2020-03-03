Connor Heaton scores 33 points in Central A&M's sectional semifinal win over Altamont

CASEY — Connor Heaton's last seven day have been filled with ice and Ibuprofen — not that any of that was obvious on the court.
A week ago, Heaton sprained his left ankle in a regional semifinal win over Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg. He showed no signs of any residual pain on Tuesday in a 71-56 win over Altamont in the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional semifinals. Heaton, a Central A&M senior, drove to the hoop and hit his free throws on the way to 33 points, skied for nine rebounds and turned five steals into easy transition layups.
"At some point, you’ve just got to play through it," Heaton said. "It’s nothing too major, it’s just a sprained ankle; with the adrenaline going and some Ibuprofen, I’ll be good to go. (Teammate) Griffin (Andricks) sprained his ankle, too, and he plays through it. I’d like to think we can tough it out for a couple games. We’ve only got a couple more to go."
Only a couple, for however many weeks it takes to play those couple. The Raiders (29-3) will play either Casey-Westfield or Effingham St. Anthony on Friday in the sectional finals and the winner goes to the Class 1A SIU Super-sectional next week.
All things considered, Central A&M coach Rob Smith said, this performance from Heaton was at the top of a long list of standout games. The statement was every bit about the circumstance of being in the postseason on a sprained ankle as it was the delivery.
Altamont (28-7) was within four points, 35-31, with 6 minutes, 51 seconds left in the third quarter before Heaton recorded back-to-back steals. The first steal resulted in an and-one lay-up to extend the lead to seven points. The next steal extended the lead to nine points. Four minutes later, with the Raiders holding on to a seven-point lead, Heaton rattled off five more quick points in succession to take the lead up to 12 points.
“Wow. He was unbelievable," Smith said. "He got the big steal, got us kind of going. He was unbelievable. That might have been the best game of his career. He was unbelievable. The ankle, the defense, the circumstance; they were down two and had the momentum. He was unbelievable. It was a great team effort, but he really got us going."
Heaton and Andricks, who finished with 21 points, 11 rebounds and three blocks, combined to score 20 of the team's 22 third-quarter points while Smith and his coaching staff pressed all the right buttons on the sideline. Tuesday wasn't the best game the team has played together, they know that, but it was enough to hold off an Altamont team that had an answer for seemingly everything.
“They were shooting really well and they were playing really well as a team," Andricks said. "We just couldn’t get it get in our heads because that’s just how basketball goes, it’s pacy and everyone goes on their runs. You can’t let that get to your head because that’s when you start getting down and losing your confidence."
Central A&M extended its lead to 10 points on five separate occasions, and Altamont got back within at least six on each occasion. With 6:26 left to play, Altamont capped off a 6-0 run with a lay-up from Denver Duckwitz. Heaton answered back with a pair of layups and Connor Hutchins, who finished with nine points, hit a layup to extend the lead to 12 points, which was enough to close the game. Andricks answered back with six straight points and the Raiders all but punched their ticket to their third straight sectional championship game. Heaton and Andricks combined for 12 points in the final six minutes.
“Our biggest thing is whenever the game gets close, you just can’t freak out," Heaton said. "We were composed the whole game. We didn’t play our best game, but when the game got close, that’s when we pulled away. Momentum is huge and we had that at some points in the game and we had it at the right time."
Said Andricks: “It shows how we keep our composure. Even if we don’t play as good as we’d like to, we can still come out and pull out a big win."
PHOTOS: Central A&M beats Altamont in the Class 1A Casey-Westfield Sectional semifinals
