COVID issues for Argenta-Oreana boys basketball forces forfeit from Macon County Tournament

DECATUR — Positive COVID-19 test results among the Argenta-Oreana boys basketball team staff has forced the Bombers to forfeit their games in the Macon County Boys Basketball Tournament, set to start on Monday.

In a statement released by Argenta's athletic director Mike Williams, the boys program is now paused until Wednesday, Dec. 15.

"Over the weekend a member of the Argenta-Oreana boys basketball staff was confirmed to have a positive case of COVID-19. The district implemented our "Test to Stay" program this morning, resulting in additional positive cases being identified within our basketball program," Williams said. "As a result of working with and at the direction of the Macon County Health Department, all basketball activities have been paused effective immediately through December 15, 2021.

"This pause will result in the Argenta-Oreana basketball team forfeiting its role within the Macon County Tournament scheduled for Dec. 6 through Dec. 10."

The No. 8-seeded Bombers were scheduled to play No. 1 seed Warrensburg-Latham at 6 p.m. on Monday. As a result of the cancellation, the game between Maroa-Forsyth and St. Teresa has been moved to a 6 p.m. tipoff, from its original time of 7:30 p.m.

Argenta will also forfeit a game against St. Teresa on Saturday, Dec. 11.

"The basketball program will resume activities on Dec. 15 in preparation for our game scheduled for Dec. 16 vs. Clinton," Williams said. "While we are disappointed in the situation, the health and safety of our students and student athletes will always take precedence over competition."

Tuesday's first round games featured No. 2-seeded Meridian facing No. 7 seed Central A&M at 6 p.m. No. 3 Cerro Gordo-Bement faces No. 6 Tri-City/Sangamon Valley at 7:30 p.m.

