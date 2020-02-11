Crossover dribbles and...cows? How Charleston basketball's Morgan Hutchins juggled two opposite competitive hobbies

In its most basic form, though, Hutchins says a cattle show is akin to a dog show, where the animals are tidied beforehand, presented in an elegant, explicit manner and judged on their appearance, or phenotype, in proper biological terms.

“If you watch a dog show or any livestock show, they lead them around and they have a certain pattern they have to do,” Hutchins said. “It’s the same thing with cattle. I practice that almost every single day with them. It’s a routine thing.”

To perfect the routine and groom the cattle for show readiness, Hutchins’ days start at 5 or 6 a.m. She wakes up and feeds them, then gives them their first of two to three daily baths and brushings — Hutchins is their sole caretaker during the summer — so they can grow a fresh coat of hair for shows all season. The show cattle are kept in an air conditioned room and go outside only for a few hours. They even have annual picture days. Grooming for presentation is a never-ending process, not a same-day chore.

“They live a pretty pampered life,” Hutchins said.