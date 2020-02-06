Cumberland's Brennyn Cutts leading Pirates with his shooting, versatility

"He has been able to shoot the ball ever since I have known him," Roedl said. "That is something I have rarely talked to him about because he has always been such a great shooter. If he missed two to three shots, look out because he is probably going to hit the next three or four."

For the season, Cutts, the son of Rachel Cutts, is second on the team in scoring at 12.5 points per game. He is third on the team in rebounds at 4.3, third in assists at 2.0 and second in blocked shots at 0.3. He is 58-of-154 (38 percent) from three-point range, which leads the team.

"The biggest change from last year to this year is that he handles the ball a little more and is our primary inbounder on inbounds plays," Roedl said. "His leadership role also changed. In the past he has been a quite passive, go-with-the-flow kid. Now he speaks up and helps with keeping the team together."

Cutts is one of five juniors on the team, but since he played varsity before the rest of his classmates, it took him awhile to get used to playing with them again.

"We played together in middle school and now I am used to playing with them again," Cutts said. "My goal is to get better every game as a team. We don't want to throw away the last part of the season. We will improve and next year we will be even better."