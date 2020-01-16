Cumberland's Ross Hemmen steps up his game as a junior

"Basketball is definitely my favorite sport, but football helps it," said Hemmen. "It is one of the sports which helps especially from the strength aspect."

As for Hemmen's defense, Roedl, whose team allows 50 points per game, said, "With his overall strength he is often stuck guarding bigger players, but more times than not he ends up on one of the top two offensive players from the opposing team. I believe his strength on defense is his physical strength and refusal to quit."

Hemmen's high-game is 29 points in a 70-29 win over Oblong where he was 13-of-18 from the field with eight rebounds, four assists and five steals.

"We ran the same baseline out of bounds play almost the entire game and he scored at will," said Roedl. "If he played the entire game I think he could have scored 50. He also set the defensive tone for us that day with our full court pressure. "

Hemmen, who said he hasn't though about playing in college yet, said, "My goal is to help my team win and improve every day to where by next year I can be a standout player."

Hemmen, who like most kids at a younger age, went to Cumberland High School games. He said his role models are two players that he has played with.