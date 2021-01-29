Decatur high school sports, extracurriculars to resume Monday

Guidelines include limiting attendance at all practices and competitive events. Spectators are not allowed at any time and student athletes and needed game personnel will only be in the gymnasium during practices and contests. All Illinois Department of Health and IHSA health and safety standards will be followed at all times.

Walker said on his Facebook page that the Panthers would open the season hosting Chatham Glenwood on Feb. 9.

To accommodate fans, home games will be streamed via Facebook. Elementary and middle school sports and activities will remain on hold, pending finalization of plans for those activities.

MacArthur doesn't have head coaches for girls or boys basketball, after Generals girls coach Michael Williams died on July 29, and boys coach Ron Ingram resigned in September. A statement released by DPS said: “MacArthur Athletic Director Jason Crutcher is in the process of filling both positions and plans to have a decision made by the end of next week.”

Walker said the district was dedicated to making sure the return to sports was safe.