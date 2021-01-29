Decatur high school sports, extracurriculars to resume Monday

DECATUR — Rodney Walker had been waiting for this day, and his Eisenhower's boys basketball team won't waste any time getting his team on the practice floor.
Decatur Public Schools announced Friday high school students will be able to resume sports and extracurricular activities starting Monday, Feb. 1.
That's when Eisenhower will take the floor, Walker said. MacArthur boys and girls basketball also announced on Facebook they will be holding practices on Monday.
"Today is a good day. We are excited to be able to do what we love to do. We are full blast on Monday at Eisenhower and we'll go for two hours. There will be a break in between before the girls come in as well," Panthers head coach Rodney Walker said. "We are going to keep as little traffic as possible and keep everybody safe and sanitize the stations between groups."
DPS athletes had been sidelined while classes were in remote learning and athletes were not able to participate in the fall sports of cross country, golf and tennis.
“We are committed to supporting not only our students’ academic wellness, but also their social and emotional well-being,” said Board of Education President Beth Nolan in the statement. “Part of that social well-being is allowing students to take part in sports and activities they love. We feel we’ve reached a time and have a plan in place that will allow our students to safely resume these activities.”
Decatur Public Schools have been in remote learning since mid-March 2020. They were supposed to return to in-person instruction Jan. 19, but the district's transportation service, Alltown Bus Service, informed school officials on Jan. 12 that there were not enough bus drivers to provide transportation, so remote learning was to continue at least until Feb. 8. Then on Tuesday, the school board announced students wouldn't return to the classroom until after spring break on March 22.
The board also noted at the time that it wanted to see sports, clubs, music and other extracurricular activities reinstated as soon as possible, before students return in person.
In its statement Friday, the school district said: "DPS athletic directors have developed a comprehensive plan to manage athletic practices, open gym times and competitive events, all in accordance with IDPH guidelines and best practice. All participating students and staff will be required to strictly adhere to all IDPH guidelines at all times, including social distancing, mask wearing, etc."
Guidelines include limiting attendance at all practices and competitive events. Spectators are not allowed at any time and student athletes and needed game personnel will only be in the gymnasium during practices and contests. All Illinois Department of Health and IHSA health and safety standards will be followed at all times.
Walker said on his Facebook page that the Panthers would open the season hosting Chatham Glenwood on Feb. 9.
To accommodate fans, home games will be streamed via Facebook. Elementary and middle school sports and activities will remain on hold, pending finalization of plans for those activities.
MacArthur doesn't have head coaches for girls or boys basketball, after Generals girls coach Michael Williams died on July 29, and boys coach Ron Ingram resigned in September. A statement released by DPS said: “MacArthur Athletic Director Jason Crutcher is in the process of filling both positions and plans to have a decision made by the end of next week.”
Walker said the district was dedicated to making sure the return to sports was safe.
"Safety is always first and the school district had to take that into consideration," Walker said. "You want to try to minimize as much risk as possible. Decatur Public Schools did what they had to do to get the ball rolling because it's almost been a year (since we last played). These players are down and depressed and I can see it in their faces. You try to keep them motivated and keep them positive."
Walker said Eisenhower's season will be limited to nine games that will be played against the other schools in the Central State 8 conference.
"Something is better than nothing, even if it is just nine conference games. It is still a chance for the kids to get out there and bring some type of normal activity back into their lives," Walker said. "Especially the seniors. I hate to see seniors go out like that. You prepare when you get into sports for that last year and a lot of these kids are banking on that last year."
Walker's son, R.J. Walker, signed with the University of Idaho in November, but for other seniors — including when Rodney Walker was in high school — that senior season was crucial to playing in college.
"Fortunately, RJ signed Division I early so he really didn't need his senior year, but there are a lot of kids who are still trying to get that look their final season to get a college scholarship," Rodney Walker said. "I would have been one of those kids. If I didn't have that crazy senior year (at St. Teresa), I might not have gone to college, either."
Playing games with masks and without fans will take some getting used to, but it could prove to be an advantage for some players, Walker said.
"It's going to be different playing with a mask, and a lot of the players aren't in game shape. It's one of those things where you don't know what to expect because a whole year off is tough," Walker said. "These kids haven't had access to get into gyms and do what they would normally do.
"Not having fans the games? That could be a win for some players. Some players like to play in front of a crowd and some kids don't like crowds. There are so many different variables."
Walker said he knows DPS athletes are overjoyed by getting the chance to play again.
"I am sure they are smiling ear-to-ear, just like I was when I got the information," he said. "My heart goes out to those seniors. Most underclassmen have time to recuperate from this. For those seniors, it gives them a small window of opportunity where they can try to make a dream come true and create some memories of a lifetime."
