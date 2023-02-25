DECATUR — Lutheran School Association's undefeated season continued on Friday with a 58-46 win against St. Teresa in the finals of the Class 1A Cerro Gordo Regional.

Sebastian Hill had 16 points and six rebounds for lead LSA (30-0). The Lions will face Lexington at the Heyworth Sectional at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lexington beat LeRoy 48-38 in the Colfax Regional final.

St. Teresa, which had won 13 straight entering the game, finished its season 26-6.

MacArthur wins third straight regional

MATTOON — MacArthur won its third regional in the last three years regionals were held with a 66-64 overtime win against Mount Zion at the Class 3A Mattoon Regional.

MacArthur (28-4) led 14-10 after a quarter and increased the lead to 28-23 at half. Thanks to 18 points from Lyncoln Koester, the Braves fought back to tie the game 54-54 at the end of regulation.

Like in regulation, MacArthur led most of the way but Mount Zion (28-5) kept it close. It was tied 64-64 when MacArthur's Chase Cunningham got a runner in the lane to fall, and the Braves couldn't get a shot off on their final chance.

The Generals will play at home in the MacArthur Sectional beginning Tuesday against Mahomet-Seymour, which beat Lincoln 35-33 in the Champaign Central Regional final. In the other MacArthur Sectional game on Wednesday, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin will face Normal West. The winners of those games will meet Friday.

Also for Mount Zion, Brayden Trimble had 13 points.

Maroa falls to Central Catholic

Junior Cole Certa, an Illinois recruit, had 31 points to lead four Bloomington Central Catholic players in double figures as the Saints pulled away in the second half to beat Maroa-Forsyth, 80-54, in the Class 2A Clinton Regional championship game.

The Saints (21-11) led 37-32 at halftime before outscoring the Trojans, 43-22, in the second half.

Tuscola rolls against Arcola

TUSCOLA — On its home floor, Tuscola (26-6) jumped to an early lead and beat rival Arcola 63-46 in the Class 1A Tuscola Regional finals.

Tuscola led 26-19 after a quarter and 55-30 at half.

The Warriors advanced to play Effingham St. Anthony in Wednesday's Altamont Sectional semifinal.

Sages ousted by Prairie Central

MONTICELLO — Class 2A No. 1-ranked Prairie Central shot a scorching 73 percent from the field (24 of 33) while handling Monticello, 72-38, for the title of the Monticello Regional.

Tyler Curl scored 22 points and drilled five 3-pointers for the Hawks. Dylan Bazzell added 16 points. The pair combined to make 14 of 17 shots.

The Hawks (30-2) led 18-4 after one quarter and never looked back. Monticello was eliminated at 17-14.

Other regionals

At Toledo, Casey-Westfield's Jackson Parcel had 19 points to lead the Warriors past Meridian, 52-46

At Litchfield, Alton Marquette defeated Pana 43-32.

Photos: LSA and St. Teresa Regional Championship