Like in regulation, MacArthur led most of the way but Mount Zion (28-5) kept it close. It was tied 64-64 when MacArthur's Chase Cunningham got a runner in the lane to fall, and the Braves couldn't get a shot off on their final chance.
The Generals will play at home in the MacArthur Sectional beginning Tuesday against Mahomet-Seymour, which beat Lincoln 35-33 in the Champaign Central Regional final. In the other MacArthur Sectional game on Wednesday, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin will face Normal West. The winners of those games will meet Friday.
Also for Mount Zion, Brayden Trimble had 13 points.
Maroa falls to Central Catholic
Junior Cole Certa, an Illinois recruit, had 31 points to lead four Bloomington Central Catholic players in double figures as the Saints pulled away in the second half to beat Maroa-Forsyth, 80-54, in the Class 2A Clinton Regional championship game.
The Saints (21-11) led 37-32 at halftime before outscoring the Trojans, 43-22, in the second half.
Tuscola rolls against Arcola
TUSCOLA — On its home floor, Tuscola (26-6) jumped to an early lead and beat rival Arcola 63-46 in the Class 1A Tuscola Regional finals.
Tuscola led 26-19 after a quarter and 55-30 at half.
The Warriors advanced to play Effingham St. Anthony in Wednesday's Altamont Sectional semifinal.
Sages ousted by Prairie Central
MONTICELLO — Class 2A No. 1-ranked Prairie Central shot a scorching 73 percent from the field (24 of 33) while handling Monticello, 72-38, for the title of the Monticello Regional.
Tyler Curl scored 22 points and drilled five 3-pointers for the Hawks. Dylan Bazzell added 16 points. The pair combined to make 14 of 17 shots.
The Hawks (30-2) led 18-4 after one quarter and never looked back. Monticello was eliminated at 17-14.
Other regionals
At Toledo, Casey-Westfield's Jackson Parcel had 19 points to lead the Warriors past Meridian, 52-46
At Litchfield, Alton Marquette defeated Pana 43-32.
Lutheran School Association’s Trent Collins scores a basket after a rebound during the second quarter of the boys basketball regional championship against St. Teresa at Cerro Gordo High School on Friday.