Decatur Public Schools announce athletes can resume sports and extracurricular activities on Monday

MacArthur doesn't have head coaches for girls or boys basketball, after Generals girls coach Michael Williams died on July 29, and boys coach Ron Ingram resigned in September. A statement released by DPS said: “MacArthur Athletic Director Jason Crutcher is in the process of filling both positions and plans to have a decision made by the end of next week.”

Walker said the district was dedicated to making sure the return to sports was safe.

"Safety is always first and the school district had to take that into consideration," Walker said. "You want to try to minimize as much risk as possible. Decatur Public Schools did what they had to do to get the ball rolling because it's almost been a year (since we last played). These players are down and depressed and I can see it in their faces. You try to keep them motivated and keep them positive."

Walker said Eisenhower's season will be limited to nine games that will be played against the other schools in the Central State 8 conference.