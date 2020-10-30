Decatur Public Schools won't participate in extra-curriculars while doing virtual learning

The tug-of-war on the status of the IHSA basketball season has played out in public this week. On Tuesday, Gov. Pritzker announced the season was "on hold" as the Governor's office and the IDPH moved the season from medium to high risk, which only allows non-contact practices.

On Wednesday, the IHSA announced it was pushing forward with the season, despite the Gov. Pritzker's announcement. The announcement effectively put the decisions in the hands of local school boards to determine if they will go forward with winter basketball, which is scheduled to begin on Nov. 14 with the first games coming on Nov. 30.

The saga continued on Thursday when Pritzker announced that basketball would be moved to the spring. The IHSA doubled down in an interview with the Peoria Journal Star.

"Nothing has changed," IHSA executive director Craig Anderson told the Journal Star. "We’re still playing. We aren’t playing basketball in the spring or summer. We’ve approved basketball to be played in the winter, and that’s what we are moving ahead with.”