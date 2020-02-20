Decatur Robertson eighth-grade boys basketball falls in state title game
Decatur Robertson eighth-grade boys basketball falls in state title game

MOUNT PULASKI — The Decatur Robertson eighth-grade boys basketball team lost to Riverdale Washington 41-36 on Thursday, finishing second place at the IESA Class 2A eighth-grade state championship.

Riverdale Washington (26-0) led 22-18 at half, then took command with a 10-4 advantage in the third quarter. Robertson cut into the lead with a 14-9 fourth quarter, but it wasn't enough.

MJ Murphy had 15 points to lead Robertson (23-5). Tyrion Cooper added eight.

Morez Johnson had 17 points to lead Riverdale Washington.

