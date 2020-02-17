Decatur Robertson seventh-grade boys basketball wins state titlie
CLINTON — The Decatur Robertson seventh-grade boys basketball team beat Peoria Christian 49-26 on Monday to win the IESA Class 2A seventh-grade state championship.

Robertson (21-1) trailed 9-6 after a quarter, but took a 16-15 lead at half, then outscored Peoria Christian 33-11 in the second half.

Robertson was led by Nasir Leverson with 15 points and King Dees with 13.

The Robertson eight-grade team will play for the IESA Class 2A state title at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at Mount Pulaski.

Monday's title was the 10th for Robertson boys basketball — five for seventh grade and five for eighth grade, all coming since 2011. Robertson won both the seventh- and eighth-grade titles in the same year in 2012 and 2013.

Basketball
