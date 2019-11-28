Decatur's Turkey Tournament celebrates five decades of superb boys basketball

DECATUR — Thomas McNamara has perfect attendance.

Beginning as a fan and later as the sports editor of the Decatur Tribune, McNamara has been in attendance for part of every edition of the Decatur Turkey Tournament going back to its first year in 1970.

"I haven't seen every minute of every game but I've seen every tournament and it just keeps getting better," he said. "To see the tournament evolve over the years and seeing such great players has been wonderful."

For McNamara, 78, standout moments in the 50-year history of Turkey tourney basketball include getting to watch future NBA stars Andrew Iguodala and Shaun Livingston compete. Iguodala led Springfield Lanphier to the tournament championship in 2001 and was named tournament MVP. Livingston was MVP in 2003 for Peoria Central and led the Lions to the first of three consecutive Turkey Tournament championships that year.

Over the decades, more than 60 tournament players have gone on to Division I basketball programs, leading to some interesting moments for McNamara.