Decatur's Turkey Tournament celebrates five decades of superb boys basketball

DECATUR — Thomas McNamara has perfect attendance.
Beginning as a fan and later as the sports editor of the Decatur Tribune, McNamara has been in attendance for part of every edition of the Decatur Turkey Tournament going back to its first year in 1970.
"I haven't seen every minute of every game but I've seen every tournament and it just keeps getting better," he said. "To see the tournament evolve over the years and seeing such great players has been wonderful."
For McNamara, 78, standout moments in the 50-year history of Turkey tourney basketball include getting to watch future NBA stars Andrew Iguodala and Shaun Livingston compete. Iguodala led Springfield Lanphier to the tournament championship in 2001 and was named tournament MVP. Livingston was MVP in 2003 for Peoria Central and led the Lions to the first of three consecutive Turkey Tournament championships that year.
Over the decades, more than 60 tournament players have gone on to Division I basketball programs, leading to some interesting moments for McNamara.
"(Former Herald & Review executive sports editor) Mark Tupper and I were on each side of (future Kansas head coach) Bill Self when he was coaching at Illinois in 2001. He was over here recruiting Springfield Lanphier's Rich McBride at the time," McNamara said. "Everybody said that McBride was going to be the better player than Iguodala and (Self) wasn't recruiting him and look at what (Iguodala) has done. Three world championships and a gold medal (at the 2012 Olympics)."
McNamara also serves as tournament historian as was honored, along with former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett and former Decatur School Board member and MacArthur football coach Brian Hodges, during Tuesday's opening round games as a Decatur Hero for his service to the community and the tournament.
"It was very humbling and I appreciate it. It has been a passion of mine for these kids and District 61 athletics and I love to see community events succeed," McNamara said.
For McNamara, the tournament is about more than basketball and he's seen the tournament bring people together for decades.
"The best part of the tournament this time of year is that it truly is a reunion time. Families are back and kids are back from college. What better gathering place than to come watch quality basketball with MacArthur, Eisenhower and Mount Zion playing," he said. "We are one of down-state Illinois' premier Thanksgiving tournaments with the quality of our teams. It's a great event and rewarding to see the community support it. If you give Decatur a quality product, they will come out and support it."
Saving the Turkey Tourney
The Decatur Turkey Tournament turns 50 years old this year but back in 2000, its future wasn't very bright.
Following years of financial trouble, the 2001 tournament was briefly cancelled before a new managing group of school officials and local business people attempted to right the financial ship and save the boys basketball tournament. They turned to then recently-retired Eisenhower basketball coach Mel Roustio to coordinate the tournament that year.
Roustio's agreed with one caveat.
"I said I would do it if the money the tournament makes doesn't go into a general fund and it stays in a Turkey Tournament fund and we get to help lower level basketball programs," he said. "They laughed at that idea because the tournament had been losing money."
A key component to stabilize the tournament's future was to find stable financial partnerships.
"We hit the streets to get sponsorships. Soy Capital came on board for 17 years and they gave us both a foundation and credibility," Roustio said.
Additional changes included relocating the tournament from Millikin's Griswold Center to Stephen Decatur Middle School and as the financial situation stabilized, the tournament has blossomed into a key fundraising event for MacArthur and Eisenhower's athletic departments as well as projects at Stephen Decatur.
"Financially, we are on pretty good ground. (At Stephen Decatur,) we have purchased automatic basket risers and we are giving $5,000 to purchase sideline chairs," Roustio said. "We have used money to tutor athletes and we have given money to girls basketball programs as well. Each year, MacArthur and Eisenhower receive $3,000 from this tournament.
"Those are the things that we help build basketball in the city of Decatur."
Soy Capital was purchased in 2018 by First Mid-Illinois Bank and their partnership with the tournament ended, briefly leaving the tournament's future up in the air again.
"I gave a wrap-up report to the Board of Education and told them that we were in trouble as far as having a naming sponsor and within the week Caterpillar stepped forward. Caterpillar stepped up big time," Roustio said. "We would have had to scramble without them. They planted a pretty good anchor and Caterpillar is a magnet to get other sponsors."
The 80-year-old Roustio finds the tournament continues to get bigger and bigger.
"With each passing year, I find myself doing a little bit more. This year for the 50th anniversary, I wanted to do it up right. We recognized three Decatur Heroes this year as well as our grand marshals and former tournament coaches. We have put together a calendar, T-shirts and so I was busier this year," he said. "I will continue to do this as long as my health permits. I've been blessed, God's been good to me."
