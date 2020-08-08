Decatur Turkey Tournament canceled for 2020, looks to return in 2021

"It was quite successful and we have been most fortunate and we have been on a nice run lately," Roustio said. "We have been successful in many ways, the competition has been very strong and we have had a lot of great high school basketball talent. We have also had some outstanding coaching. (Cancelling the tournament) is unfortunate but right now there are so many things that are unfortunate in these times. We were looking forward to the 2021 tournament."

The lineup of teams for the 2020 tournament was going to look significantly different from 2019.

Dunlap left the tournament following the 2019 edition and was going to be replaced by Champaign Central. Mount Zion announced last season that the 2020 Turkey Tournament would be its last and tournament officials granted a further request from the Braves to be replaced for the this year's tournament as well