Decatur Turkey Tournament canceled for 2020, looks to return in 2021

DECATUR -- After 50 consecutive seasons of Thanksgiving holiday boys basketball, the Decatur Turkey Tournament has been canceled for the 2020 school year.
Turkey Tournament director Mel Roustio said that the tournament would not move forward because of the Illinois High School Association's COVID-19 participation guidelines that limited tournaments size and participation.
"The times now are so unprecedented and uncertain and with the guidelines that were handed down by the IHSA with not having the opportunity to play more than two games in a week and tournaments can't consist of more than three teams, those were obviously deal breakers," he said. "I don't think you will see any Thanksgiving or Christmas holiday tournaments this year in Illinois."
The Turkey Tournament celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019 and Roustio says the event was successful financially and in delivering some great high school games.
"It was quite successful and we have been most fortunate and we have been on a nice run lately," Roustio said. "We have been successful in many ways, the competition has been very strong and we have had a lot of great high school basketball talent. We have also had some outstanding coaching. (Cancelling the tournament) is unfortunate but right now there are so many things that are unfortunate in these times. We were looking forward to the 2021 tournament."
The lineup of teams for the 2020 tournament was going to look significantly different from 2019.
Dunlap left the tournament following the 2019 edition and was going to be replaced by Champaign Central. Mount Zion announced last season that the 2020 Turkey Tournament would be its last and tournament officials granted a further request from the Braves to be replaced for the this year's tournament as well
"We accommodated Mount Zion and allowed them to opt out of their final year with the tournament," Roustio said. "In doing so, we strengthened the field considerably by picking up defending state champions East St. Louis High School. They were going to take Mount Zion's place and Champaign Central was also returning. We were going to have a very strong field."
The 2021 tournament will see Peoria Manual replace Mount Zion going forward. The other participating teams are MacArthur, Eisenhower, Harvey Thornton, Bolingbrook, Peoria, and Springfield Southeast. Harvey Thornton defeated Bolingbrook in the championship 76-60 in 2019 and MacArthur fell to Peoria 62-61 in the third-place match.
An absent Turkey Tournament will give the holidays a different feeling this year.
Said Roustio: "There's some things that stand out now with 50 years in our history. If you attend the tournament, you see in incredibly high school basketball and there is an incredible homecoming atmosphere. If you attend the Turkey Tournament you can see a lot of your old friends and classmates as they celebrate their family's holidays together."
