MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion's Denver Anderson comes from basketball royalty — her mom Becky (Clayton) Anderson is a Hall of Famer.

It became apparent to Becky Anderson early that her daughter had inherited some of the things that made Becky a great player.

“Ever since Denver was a young girl, she had this aggressiveness and confidence that you rarely find in a young athlete, let alone a girl. I’m talking third grade,” Becky Anderson said. “She picked up on things quickly and has always had a high basketball IQ. I knew she was going to be a special player and it would be crucial to give her opportunities that helped grow her game.”

Denver Anderson, a junior, has taken advantage of those opportunities and become one of the area's top players. She recently became the 13th Mount Zion player to surpass the 1,000-point mark for her career and will lead the Braves (21-8) into Friday night's Class 3A Decatur Eisenhower Regional finals matchup with Chatham Glenwood.

Mount Zion coach Steve Marvel said Denver can play all five positions, has a high basketball IQ and possesses skills as a leader that continue to grow.

"She's actually sacrificed some of her own stats this year to be more of a facilitator,” Mount Zion coach Steve Marvel said. “I think she's having more trust in her teammates and she's actually grown significantly defensively. She's actually volunteered to step up and take some of the better players at halftime of games. And she has shut them down. In her leadership, there has been just a huge growth from last year to this year.”

Denver and Marvel often discuss plays or tendencies during the games. Marvel described it like having a coach out on the floor because of her high basketball IQ and understanding of the game.

“It puts us in a better place as a team,” Marvel said. "To have the ability where sometimes the communication is coming from a teammate, it's a little better than coming from the coach. So just having that relationship where she can pass that message on and get there is just, it's excellent.”

Indiana Elite Havoc Director Dan Gates has coached Denver in her three years with the program. Gates said described her as strong, athletic, very physical for a player her age with an exceptional skill set for her size and athleticism.

“For me, the combination of having a high level of skill at her height and strength makes her an attention grabber for college coaches, but the clincher is that her ceiling puts her in a different category of players,” Gates said. "She is extremely versatile at both ends of the floor, defensively she can guard three or four of the positions on the floor at a high level. And on offense, she can score in a wide variety of ways as well as use her excellent court vision to set up her teammates.

"She is knocking on the door of a triple- or quadruple-double nearly every game. Wherever she ends up playing college, they are going to get a complete player. Her best days are ahead of her and that will make some lucky coach very happy.”

Family tradition

Denver Anderson is the third-youngest child of Jeff and Becky Anderson. Becky played high school basketball at Sullivan and set nine school records in the program in her four years as a starter. In her senior year, she was all-state and led Sullivan to a 36-0 record and the 1991 IHSA Class A State Championship. She was inducted into the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2011.

Denver’s earliest memories of playing basketball are at 8 years old the Decatur church league, Upwards. There she played against now teammate Alex Smith, and they were rivals.

“I hated her at first because we played against each other and at the time we went to separate schools,” Denver said. “After that season, she actually moved into my neighborhood.”

While the Andersons never pushed their children into sports, once they were committed, there were expectations — especially because Becky was often coaching the teams Denver played on. Becky has coached all of her children at some point, including JC Anderson, who is a freshman on the Braves' varsity boys team.

“With Denver and her brother, it was always important to me that they not only did what my husband and I asked them to do for basketball, but they understood why we wanted them to do these things,” Becky said. “Another very important thing is that they're a good teammate. There’s not a better compliment I can receive than when someone notices my kid plays with a lot of heart, is fun to watch, and makes everyone on the court with them better. As I’ve grown over my 28 years of coaching, having fun and being respectful are probably my top two requirements for my players, and especially my children, on and off the court.”

Both Denver and JC were No. 34 — in part as a tribute to Charles Barkley, and in part to their mom, who wore that number at Sullivan.

In perspective

Off the court, Denver Anderson is very close with her family — they travel often and she loves going to Cancun.

Since 2021, Denver younger sister, Shoni has been battling Leukemia. Denver said that her mentality has definitely changed from the experience.

“There are things that I think give me a hard time throughout the day,” Denver said.”I know what she has to go through so then it, and just like this is not nearly as bad, so it's kind of like a mentality change in everything as a person. And I'm just like, this isn't, this isn't that bad. I can get through this, she can get through this, I can get through this.”

Becky Anderson said she has noticed that change in Denver.

"For Denver, playing for Shoni has given her a whole new focus and appreciation for the sport our whole family loves," Becky said. "She has watched her baby sister go through so much, so she knows she can also overcome so much herself. For Shoni, when you watch a loved one go through all Shoni has, a missed shot or a turnover is put in perspective pretty quickly. Instead of getting mad at herself, she’s able to brush it off and go after the next one.”

Shoni has been in and out of the hospital in the first couple months of this year with pneumonia, which Denver said hasn't been easy.

"I was obviously scared because she was going through a lot of trouble, so I just have to know that there's not really anything I can do about it myself," Denver said. "And I just know that she's watching because they watch my games on a computer while they're in there in the hospital. I know she's watching me and I know she's in there trying her hardest. So the least I can do is try my hardest so that she can see that and maybe hopefully be inspired by me, too.”

Denver has a cumulative GPA of 3.9 and her favorite subject in school is science, which goes in-hand with her future aspirations. She hopes to become a doctor, and specifically a pediatrician, a dream inspired by Shoni.

“After everything that has happened with Shoni, I know that not a lot of people have these experiences, even doctors and nurses," Denver said. "So for me, having these experiences, I think I would know I'd be able to help other families deal with that. I would know what it's like, sort of, too. I'd be able to help and I think I would just like to be a good understanding not only the professional side, but also on the emotional side of it.”

Going places

Becky Anderson said she often hears people try to compare Denver to her, and she doesn't mind the discussion.

"It’s fun when we compare ourselves to one another," Becky said. "We often get, 'I think you did better than she does.' Or, 'I’ve noticed she is more blank than you were.' These people are obviously very old people, but my response is usually the same: 'Denver has gotten the best of me and then some.' There’s no comparison. I can’t imagine having another ounce of pride in her than I already do."

Becky said she didn't expect to feel anything different when Denver scored her 1,000th point, but then it happened.

“I was way more emotional than I thought I’d be," Becky said. "I realized how hard she’s worked for that milestone — what she and so many athletes have had to overcome with a COVID-shortened season, a couple of bouts each year with strep, a few injuries ... .

"Her first question after the game was, 'When did you get your 1,000th point?' After some investigating, we found out I got my 1,000th career point at almost the exact time in my high school career.”

But Denver said while she appreciated scoring her 1,000th point, her vision is more team-oriented. Her favorite moment this year was the team's first win against Mahomet-Seymour.

“We hadn't beaten Mahomet in our program in years — to beat them twice this year, but especially the first time, was super thrilling,” Denver said. “Everyone was so excited. We had everyone cheering in the gym and I just felt like we were gonna go places this year and we had the chance to be really good. It was just a great feeling to win that game and celebrate afterwards.”

That was Marvel's favorite memory, too. In the game, Mahomet's Savanna Orgeron had 18 points at half. Anderson asked to be put on Orgeron for the second half and she held her to one basket. It showed him both what Anderson — and his team — was capable of.

“That says a whole lot about her as a player,” Marvel said. “And then afterwards, to be honest, she led a mosh pit celebration with me in the middle of it, which was nice to have."

