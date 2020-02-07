Depleted by illness, Charleston boys basketball loses at Taylorville

TAYLORVILLE — Randy Harpster clapped his hands, shouting “we’re good” after a Charleston off-ball foul, then shot a glance down his bench. Once again, he saw empty seats.

This was merely halfway through the second quarter, and the night defined by who the Trojans didn’t have at their disposal was already trending toward finish-the-game-and-get-out-alive territory.

Harpster could sense it. His team trailed by 15 just 12 minutes in. All he could do was offer encouragement and tell them to keep playing hard. As acting head coach for a game, his own task quickly became piloting a depleted Charleston team through a night that unsurprisingly went wayward fast.

Charleston lost to Taylorville 67-46 Friday in a game where head coach Brad Oakley, starting forward Caleb Hurst, rotation player Lane Harrell and seemingly the rest of Charleston’s deep reserves were absent. An illness slithered through the Trojans’ roster all week, wrecking game plans and knocking out players one by one. They had around five healthy players at one practice earlier in the week, forward Isaac Miller said.

“Even some of the kids who were on the floor, they’re not feeling well,” Harpster said. “That’s not our team. The kids who played, that’s not who they are. They’re all better than they played.”