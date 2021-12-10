 Skip to main content
DECATUR TURKEY TOURNAMENT

Edwardsville added to 2022 Decatur Turkey Tournament lineup

DECATUR — The Decatur Turkey Tournament added a new team to its 2022 tournament roster on Friday.

Edwardsville High School will take part in next year's tournament, replacing Champaign Central, tournament director Mel Roustio said.

Edwardsville

Edwardsville High School will be joining the lineup of schools for the 2022 Decatur Turkey Tournament. 

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Dustin Battas’ Edwardsville team to the Turkey Tournament and view this addition as one that takes our tournament’s strength to another level,” Roustio said.

Roustio served as the boys basketball coach at Edwardsville from the 1970-71 to 1976-77 seasons, posting a 106-82 record. He then went on to coach Jacksonville High School from 1977-78 to 1997-98.

Edwardsville is a member of the Southwestern Conference and plays in Class 3A, with an enrollment size of 2,326 students. 

The 2021 Turkey Tournament was won by Bolingbrook, which defeated Harvey Thornton 65-58 in the championship game. 

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

