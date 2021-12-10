Edwardsville added to 2022 Decatur Turkey Tournament lineup

DECATUR — The Decatur Turkey Tournament added a new team to its 2022 tournament roster on Friday.

Edwardsville High School will take part in next year's tournament, replacing Champaign Central, tournament director Mel Roustio said.

“We are delighted to welcome Coach Dustin Battas’ Edwardsville team to the Turkey Tournament and view this addition as one that takes our tournament’s strength to another level,” Roustio said.

Roustio served as the boys basketball coach at Edwardsville from the 1970-71 to 1976-77 seasons, posting a 106-82 record. He then went on to coach Jacksonville High School from 1977-78 to 1997-98.

Edwardsville is a member of the Southwestern Conference and plays in Class 3A, with an enrollment size of 2,326 students.

The 2021 Turkey Tournament was won by Bolingbrook, which defeated Harvey Thornton 65-58 in the championship game.

