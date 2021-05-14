Effingham's Obie Farmer H&R Area Boys Basketball Coach of the Year

Q: Was there a particular game that you knew this team was going to be special?

Farmer: In the first game, we played Vandalia and we won 87-38 and I couldn't believe it. We tried to slow them down but they just kept scoring. They could just do things and move to the basket so well. Right there, I knew we could have a very special year, especially if we had a postseason. Even before this year, you would see what sort of team we were going to have this year. It really is a shame that they didn't get to play in the postseason and see what would happen.

Q: Will next year be a challenge to fill the points that Wolfe, Thompson and Stoneburner are taking with graduation?

Farmer: "One thing I pride myself on is changing things up in the offseason to best fit our team. A couple of years ago we ran an offense that would get everybody touches and we could take advantage of Landon Wolfe in the post. This year we changed it up to add more opportunities and it worked out for us. We will have a whole new cast next year -- with the exception of Dalton Fox, Garrett Wolfe and Brayden Pals -- and you've got to teak your offense and change it up for them. People ask me if I'm worried about losing so many points. Those scorers are gone but we will find new high scorers and we will always be able to find guys who can put it in the hole."