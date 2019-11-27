Eisenhower basketball's Karon Shelley energizing the Panthers

"(On the block), I just went up and tried to make a play to get us back in the game. (At halftime) Coach Walker talked about that we had to keep going, we had to keep pushing and that we couldn't give up. So that's what we did, we kept pushing," Shelley said.

Along with Shelley's contributions, RJ Walker led the Panthers with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists and Cam Rowe added eight points.

"It was a little more aggressive in the third quarter and they were playing hungrier," Rodney Walker said. "We have to clean up the small things and get more 50/50 balls and continue working on boxing out and getting more opportunities. I think that we didn't trust the offense at all. We had too many people holding the ball too much off the dribble instead of moving the ball."

Although the Panthers fell to Peoria, 70-43, Shelley is positive about Eisenhower's season, which continues Friday in a consolation semifinal against Mount Zion (0-1) at 1 p.m. as the Turkey Tournament continues.