Eisenhower basketball's Karon Shelley energizing the Panthers

DECATUR — Just as he did on the football field this season, Eisenhower's Karon Shelley is surprising people and making a name for himself on the basketball court.
Shelley, a sophomore, developed into the Panthers' top receiver last season and became the favorite target of quarterback Brylan Phillips, also a sophomore.
Now on the basketball court, Shelley brought energy and productivity to the Panthers' season opener against Peoria on the first night of the 50th anniversary of the Decatur Turkey Tournament.
Shelley had nine points, seven rebounds and three steals, and did it in his first varsity start n front of the Turkey tourney crowds that are some of the largest of the season.
"I didn't play a lot last season, not really," Shelley said. "When I did get in, it was to do some rebounding and be like a sixth man and do what I could do."
Eisenhower basketball coach Rodney Walker is expecting Shelley to make a similar jump on the court this season as he did the football field.
"(Karon) has good energy and he is still learning. I didn't expect a miracle from a guy who had never started in the Turkey before," Walker said. "We are definitely going to use him and he's going to get better every game."
Making the move from the gridiron to the hard court along with Shelley include center Caleb Patton (542 yards receiving and four touchdowns as a tight end), center KJ Bond (at defensive end) and Phillips (2,195 yards passing and 21 touchdowns). Shelley said football season has him conditioned for basketball.
"Football has kept me in shape," Shelley said. "I'm much stronger because of it. And when you are rebounding the ball, you've got to be strong.
"There is a lot of athleticism on the team and we can get up and down the court. We can get up and get some rebounds, so that helps."
Phillips, the Panthers' point guard, connected with Shelley for nine touchdowns and Shelley racked up 722 yards receiving, making him a top area receiving weapon.
Beyond the stats on Tuesday, Shelley's energetic play brought hope to a Panthers team that struggled in their season opener. Ice cold shooting in the second quarter had Eisenhower down 29-15 at halftime to Peoria, but Shelley fueled an invigorated start the second half with an acrobatic block as a Peoria player was moving in for a quick bucket.
"(On the block), I just went up and tried to make a play to get us back in the game. (At halftime) Coach Walker talked about that we had to keep going, we had to keep pushing and that we couldn't give up. So that's what we did, we kept pushing," Shelley said.
Along with Shelley's contributions, RJ Walker led the Panthers with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists and Cam Rowe added eight points.
"It was a little more aggressive in the third quarter and they were playing hungrier," Rodney Walker said. "We have to clean up the small things and get more 50/50 balls and continue working on boxing out and getting more opportunities. I think that we didn't trust the offense at all. We had too many people holding the ball too much off the dribble instead of moving the ball."
Although the Panthers fell to Peoria, 70-43, Shelley is positive about Eisenhower's season, which continues Friday in a consolation semifinal against Mount Zion (0-1) at 1 p.m. as the Turkey Tournament continues.
"(The tournament) is a different feel than a normal game. The crowd is big and the lights are on. We've got to play hard," he said. "We've got to play our type of game. It was our first game and so we've got to get into some type of rhythm and when we play Mount Zion it should be a little bit better."
