Eisenhower defense stops Mount Zion in Decatur Turkey Tournament

DECATUR — Eisenhower basketball didn't have a post-Thanksgiving slump Friday in its Turkey Tournament game with Mount Zion.

The Panthers came out with an intense defense, creating 14 Braves turnovers in the first half and 26 for the game, and went on to win 60-42 to move into the consolation championship to be played Saturday at 2:30 p.m.

"It's hard after eating that good meal on Thanksgiving, but they came out with some good energy and communicating well," Eisenhower coach Rodney Walker said. "The defense was good but we aren't quite where we need to be yet. Guys are still learning where they are supposed to be."

The Panthers recorded 19 steals, including four each from Brylan Phillips, Cam Rowe and Mali Carson.

"We got off to a good start and then we got rushed with what we were trying to do. They extended their defense to speed us up and well into that trap," Mount Zion coach Dale Schuring said.

Behind nine first-half points by Phillips and Rowe, Eisenhower led 32-24 at halftime. Phillips finished with a game-high 19 points, RJ Walker had 17 and Rowe finished with 13.

"We are going to need that from them every game. We will need them to step up every night (this season)," Walker said.