Eisenhower, Mount Zion fall in first round of 50th Decatur Turkey Tournament

DECATUR — A Decatur institution celebrated half a century of standout basketball as the Decatur Turkey Tournament opened play on its 50th edition on Tuesday.

Both Eisenhower and Mount Zion saw first round action, facing Bolingbrook and Peoria, respectively, with both the Braves and Panthers losing their season openers.

After falling behind at the end of the first quarter, 13-9, the Panthers went as cold as leftover turkey in the second quarter, scoring six points to trail by 14, 29-15 and ultimately lose 70-43

“There wasn’t much we can take from this game. Just some guys are ready in practice but didn’t make the transition to the game tonight,” Eisenhower coach Rodney Walker said. “We aren’t going to shoot this bad every night but there is no excuse for our defense. I don’t expect everybody to be clicking on the first night but I see more team cohesiveness at practice.”

Behind six third quarter points by Karon Shelley, Eisenhower was much more aggressive in the third, cutting the lead to under 10. Shelley, who sports pink hair, also had an athletic block in the quarter to energize the Panthers’ fans.

Shelley finished with nine points and seven rebounds. RJ Walker led the Panthers with 11 points, five rebounds and three assists.