Eisenhower's Cam Rowe brings senior leadership to young Panthers' team

Eisenhower's three key guards, Rowe, Brylan Phillips and RJ Walker, are as close as family having been teammates together for years and the key for the Panther is the unselfish play between "The Big 3."

"We just get out and run. (Coach Walker) says no matter who gets the ball, we all can push the ball," Rowe said. "Our team is very unselfish. If someone has an off night, someone else can pick up right behind us.

"I don't really care how many points I get as long as we get the win and I do what I need to do."

Rowe sports a bright blonde streak in his hair and you will find him streaking down the court full speed. While Phillips and Walker handle the ball in half-court play, Rowe gets the call in the full court and he's dangerous.

"(Cam)'s very good when the game is going up and down (the court). In the full-court set, he is deadly," Walker said. "We need his fire and emotion. To see him fired up on defense and offense, it gets the other guys going, too. As a senior, he is vocal and that carries over to the group."

The no-look pass from Rowe to his teammates is a trademark.