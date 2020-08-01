Eisenhower senior R.J. Walker lands offer from University of Idaho; his first Division I offer

Rodney Walker played basketball at New Mexico State following his career at St. Teresa and a two-year stop at a junior college. R.J. knows all about his father's basketball success and the long career overseas. Following in those footsteps, while blazing his own path, has always been the goal.

“I knew I always wanted to do that growing up as a kid and be like my dad," R.J. said. "It’s all starting to come together and it just feels great."

Rodney said that Idaho assistant coach Doug Novsek has connections to the Central Illinois area, and to former Stephen Decatur standout Tarise Bryson, who played at Illinois State and is now an assistant coach at MacArthur. Rodney said the whole coaching staff was personal with R.J., getting to know him on a level beyond basketball and has been monitoring R.J. for a while before the offer.