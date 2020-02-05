Eisenhower sophomore Brylan Phillips learning to play effectively with competitive edge

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There were expectations lofted upon Brylan from people who followed the game, but the adjustment to a physical, highly competitive Central State Eight Conference took time. He was honorable mention Herald & Review All-Macon County as a freshman, averaging 11.6 points, but Brylan learned some tough lessons.

“My eighth grade year was big for me and a lot of people thought I was going to come dominate at the high school level, but it’s a different game here," Brylan said. "Everybody is faster and everybody is stronger. Sometimes you have to humble yourself and let yourself know you have work to do.

“When I was coming in in eighth grade, I knew high school was a different game just being around it, but everybody knew my name, everybody knew who I was, everybody thought I was going to come in with a big year. I think that’s what affected me the most was letting everybody get in my ear and telling me this and that. I just had to humble myself at the end."

Said Walker: “I tell the guys, ‘You have to play with your game and not your name. You’ve got to bring it.’ He had a good following coming in from John’s Hill and he’s done a good job. He has good numbers as a sophomore and those numbers should get better."