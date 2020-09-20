Eisenhower's R.J. Walker verbally commits to the University of Idaho for basketball

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Walker hasn’t been able to see the Moscow, Idaho campus in person yet but he’s ready for the long move out west.

“They were going to fly me out but we can't really do anything right now because of corona and I have done the virtual tour,” Walker said. “I'm ready and I know there is more stuff out there than Decatur so I just want to see the world and explore new things and I feel like I'm ready.”

Before then, Walker will lead a Panthers team that will have a different look following the transfer of guard Brylan Phillips and forward Karon Shelley to MacArthur.