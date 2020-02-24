Emma Ewing, Mount Zion girls basketball preparing for Class 3A sectional semifinals

MOUNT ZION — Each moment was more frustrating than the last for Emma Ewing.

No basket was easy, no rebound was a cinch and she wasn't getting any free passes to the hoop when she played against her older brother, Nate Ewing, growing up.

She had to learn a certain toughness to have a chance at a rebound against Nate, who is three years older than her. If she wanted a clean look at the hoop, she had to create one for herself. It may not have been clear in the moment, but those lessons are hard for her to miss now.

“I’ve just always played with him and he’s been so hard on me about that," Emma said. "I'm just kind of built like that — I needed to do my own thing sometimes. It was so frustrating, but it obviously paid off. He really pushed me to be the best I could be and I can’t thank him enough now.'