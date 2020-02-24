Emma Ewing, Mount Zion girls basketball preparing for Class 3A sectional semifinals

MOUNT ZION — Each moment was more frustrating than the last for Emma Ewing.
No basket was easy, no rebound was a cinch and she wasn't getting any free passes to the hoop when she played against her older brother, Nate Ewing, growing up.
She had to learn a certain toughness to have a chance at a rebound against Nate, who is three years older than her. If she wanted a clean look at the hoop, she had to create one for herself. It may not have been clear in the moment, but those lessons are hard for her to miss now.
“I’ve just always played with him and he’s been so hard on me about that," Emma said. "I'm just kind of built like that — I needed to do my own thing sometimes. It was so frustrating, but it obviously paid off. He really pushed me to be the best I could be and I can’t thank him enough now.'
A senior on the Mount Zion girls basketball team, Emma has turned those games against Nate into a successful high school career. Mount Zion (26-7) plays Rochester (20-13) at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Class 3A Champaign (Central) Sectional semifinals. A win would put the Braves in their first Sweet 16 since 1990.
Emma has a lot to do with that. She scored her 1000th career point earlier this season and averages 12.7 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.3 steals. She can get to the hoop with a hesitation move or eurostep, or by leaving a defender in the dust. Simply put: She's a creator.
“In a game of girls basketball, when you don’t have a girl who can create her own shot, you’re in trouble; you really are," Mount Zion coach Shane Davis said. "She’s always been able to get by a girl and that’s helped her get on the floor. She has passion, heart ... you can’t teach it. She wants to win."
None of this is new information. As a freshman, Emma hit a game-winner against Altamont in the Okaw Valley Tournament with a baseline jump shot. It set the table for the next four years of her career.
“That was definitely a milestone as well," Emma said. "I was a little freshman. I was kind of nervous, I was like, I’ve just got to put it up. I ended up winning the game. It’s kind of my thing. I work hard and do the best that I can, I want to win it for my team."
She had just five points in that game, but the shot helped Mount Zion close out a 17-7 run in the fourth quarter. Emma didn't fear the moment.
“I just remember that game and thinking it was huge to step up and hit it, especially when you had some seniors like my daughter (Ali Davis), Paige Rouleau and some others; but yet she took the shot, made it and we won the game," Davis said.
Emma scored 89 points as a freshman, became a starter as a sophomore and hasn't looked back. Her ability to create shots made it an easy call to put her in the lineup. In practices, Davis will put her on teams in scrimmages with less talent than the other, just to see Emma try to will that team to a win.
Davis doesn't want to dial back that competitive nature. It's the reason behind the first regional championship for the Braves since 2014.
“She wants to win. It doesn’t matter what it is. That drive, even as a sophomore, made her step in and be able to play," Davis said. "She's got the heart of a lion."
Davis said Emma is playing the best basketball of her career right now, and she seconds that notion. The Braves entered the postseason having lost back-to-back games to Mattoon and MacArthur — a potential sectional championship opponent — after winning 10 straight games. In her two postseason games, Ewing has scored 29 total point with 15 total rebounds and 11 assists.
Rochester beat Mount Zion by six points in the third game of the season, and Emma scored 17 points in the loss. A win puts the Braves in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 30 years.
“That’s honestly insane," Emma said. "We played Rochester our third game of the season and we only lost by six. I feel like we have a good chance. They’re a good team, but I feel like we’re a better team than them."
PHOTOS: Mount Zion beats Charleston
