FLATEN: MacArthur girls basketball coach Mike Williams was a king on the court

DECATUR — MacArthur girls basketball coach Mike “Dubb” Williams was the kind of guy that made a lasting impression and I will always remember the first time I met him in person.
I had spoken to Coach Dubb on the phone many times following games looking for a quote and I interviewed him when he was our 2018 Macon County Coach of the Year but we hadn't met in-person before.
I was over to Skywalker International hoping to speak with some boxers who were training there and Williams was awaiting the arrival of some of his Sky Ice Elite AAU team. It was a big day — new shoes day — and Dubb was sitting with his trademark bucket hat and surrounded by boxes and boxes of fresh sneakers looking for new homes.
He was a king surveying his kingdom that day and that's how I will remember him after his untimely passing Wednesday morning.
I started writing for the Herald & Review in 2017, roughly the time that Williams took over as coach of the Generals. As I was getting a handle on all the local coaches and how they were thought of around the city, I was shocked to learn it was Williams' first year with the team. He already seemed like an institution around Decatur.
Need to know anything about local basketball? Go to Dubb. Needed to know an honest opinion on a player? Go to Dubb. Need a good quote that will stick with you long after the article is written? Go to Dubb.
Immediately following his first regional championship victory with the Generals, Dubb produced a box full of t-shirts he had had made for the occasion, certain that his team would win that night.
"We weren't looking to lose. If we lost, it's $200 lost and that's on me," he said. "But I will bet on my team against anybody, especially the way we played defense tonight."
When it was time to write another MacArthur girls season preview, Dubb was always certain to mention each and every player and he was meticulous in giving credit and saying something about everyone on the roster. He had to take advantage of every opportunity, something he also tried to get across to his players.
No one is perfect and in interviews Dubb could be his own critic at times. During that first season with the Generals, it was "Dubb's way or the highway" as he instilled a new culture on the team and as the team got used to his fiery, take-no-prisoners style, he seemed to mellow in recent seasons. Either way, you can't argue with the results as the team won 19 games his first season after winning a combined total of 12 over the previous four seasons. In his two regional championship winning seasons, the Generals were 53-12.
Talking with him about his teams' success, Williams would always shine the light on the help that his assistant coaches — Sean Flaherty, Dubb’s daughter Gabby Williams and Fred Jackson — gave him through the years and helped him become a better coach.
I'm not sure if Dubb was ever satisfied in a victory. Around the office, we would joke that sometimes he would be more upset with his team’s performance following a win than a loss. There was always a learning moment for his team, even in a triumph.
But I did get to see a moment of unadulterated happiness for him.
I covered his first regional championship at MacArthur and the first for the girls program since 2010. It was an important building block for the program and an indication of where Williams planned on taking the Generals. As the team was celebrating the win, he gripped that trophy with such happiness and gave it a bear hug.
I never got to know Dubb outside of basketball but I have gathered he was just as influential in people's lives outside of the sport as he was on the court. The outpouring of support from community members in his honor is testament to what he meant to everyone around him. On the same day that the IHSA gave girls basketball a green light to start on Nov. 16, it is hard to imagine what that will be like without Dubb.
