FLATEN: MacArthur girls basketball coach Mike Williams was a king on the court

I started writing for the Herald & Review in 2017, roughly the time that Williams took over as coach of the Generals. As I was getting a handle on all the local coaches and how they were thought of around the city, I was shocked to learn it was Williams' first year with the team. He already seemed like an institution around Decatur.

Need to know anything about local basketball? Go to Dubb. Needed to know an honest opinion on a player? Go to Dubb. Need a good quote that will stick with you long after the article is written? Go to Dubb.

Immediately following his first regional championship victory with the Generals, Dubb produced a box full of t-shirts he had had made for the occasion, certain that his team would win that night.

"We weren't looking to lose. If we lost, it's $200 lost and that's on me," he said. "But I will bet on my team against anybody, especially the way we played defense tonight."

When it was time to write another MacArthur girls season preview, Dubb was always certain to mention each and every player and he was meticulous in giving credit and saying something about everyone on the roster. He had to take advantage of every opportunity, something he also tried to get across to his players.