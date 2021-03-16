Flaten: No. 5 MacArthur girls basketball team cleared every hurdle on their way to a CS8 Tournament championship

I must admit, I had my doubts.
Watching the 2021 Illinois high school basketball season begin suddenly in January, I wondered how the MacArthur girls basketball team was ever going to get the season it deserved.
The Generals were the team I was most looking forward to covering at the start of the pandemic. That was back when we were going to "flatten the curve" and it didn’t seem possible that COVID rules would last for more than a year.
Fans were going to get to see the two-time regional championship and Michael “Dubb” Williams-coached team return for the senior season for standouts Quincenia Jackson at center and Taya Davis at guard.
Davis and Jackson are fire and ice in temperament and ability — Davis an energetic ballhandler who wears her passion on her sleeve, and Jackson a supremely talented scorer and rebounder who cleans up messes around the basket and rarely makes mistakes on the court.
After building a strong base as sophomores, the group became the queens of the Central State 8 as juniors. No MacArthur basketball team has ever won a sectional, but this groups made it seem like that was a possibility. Maybe a whisper about a state tournament could be heard.
But then everything went off the rails.
Coach Dubb died in July as the COVID pandemic continued to get worse. Individual fall sports were able to compete, but the future of team sports was in doubt. Decatur Public School’s decision to not allow sports while in remote learning limited Decatur athletes even after state and IHSA officials allowed team sports to return.
Williams’ replacement, MacArthur assistant coach and former Eisenhower head coach Sean Flaherty, wasn’t in place before the Generals’ first game against Normal University was underway.
While the Generals would face small but hostile crowds on the road in Springfield, fans could not attend games at MacArthur.
Add it all up and how could the Generals find success with so much standing in their way?
It's hard to find a team with more challenges to overcome than the group of 14 MacArthur girls, yet they succeeded in winning the Central State 8 Tournament championship on Saturday, finishing the season 10-1. The Generals finished the season ranked No. 5 in the Associated Press poll.
In the end, Williams was with them all along — pushing them.
Flaherty said after the title game, “This is my team but these are Dubb’s girls.” The team wore warmup jerseys all season with “Do it for Dubb” on the back and as the season went on, it might be easy to lose focus that their season was dedicated to their late coach. Yet, Dubb’s chair remained a fixture on the Generals bench all season and in group chats, they reminded each other of their motivation.
Even the squad’s new players, like junior Lilly Null, a transfer from Sullivan, and senior Hayley Diveley, a transfer from Effingham, both played for Williams on his Sky Ice AAU team and were touched by his basketball knowledge and his continual quest for improvement.
In the middle of all this, Flaherty tore his quad tendon slipping on some ice. Although hobbling and clearly in pain, he delayed his surgery until after his team completed their tough midseason road trip to Springfield High and Sacred Heart-Griffin. Following the team's only loss of the season, to SHG, assistant coach Fred Jackson took the helm against Jacksonville as Flaherty was recovering from leg surgery. When Flaherty returned, he was in a wheelchair, limiting his ability to move along the court.
I thought the rematch on Saturday with SHG, which entered undefeated at 15-0, was going to be a battle that would come down to the final seconds and the last basket.
Instead, Jackson had a near-career night with 20 points and 20 rebounds as the Generals won by 20. She averaged 16.8 points and 10 rebounds per game this season and senior Taya Davis averaged 13.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.
Perhaps her most remarkable stat is that Jackson averaged a little more than two fouls a game this season. Despite the pressure that opposing CS8 teams tried to put on her, Jackson was a glacier of ice in the center who never lashed out.
Both Jackson and Davis have the ability to play Division I college basketball, but their recruiting has been slowed by the pandemic and the death of Williams, who was the biggest booster for his players. I'm hoping to be able to report signing announcements to that effect in the near future.
Not to be ignored, the MacArthur boys team under new head coach Terise Bryson, an Illinois State Athletics Hall of Famer, brought energy to the Generals sideline as he shouted instructions into his team. The Generals (9-3) found their footing in the short run-up to the season and finished second in the CS8 Tournament on Saturday, falling one point short of the championship. The team was playing its best basketball at the end of the season and the sky would have been the limit with 20 more games in a regular -ength season.
Following the girls win, I asked Flaherty if he knew if the school might be doing a celebration of their title. He reminded me that there wouldn't be a pep rally as they were still in remote learning.
The successes of this year's MacArthur teams were accoplished with a hand tied behind their back, blindfolded with someone tripping them while being pushed down a hill. The best girls basketball team I've ever covered survived it all.
Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten