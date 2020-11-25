 Skip to main content
Flaten: Thanksgiving week isn't the same without the Decatur Turkey Tournament
Flaten: Thanksgiving week isn't the same without the Decatur Turkey Tournament

Everyone has their favorite Thanksgiving dish. I’m a dark meat turkey fan and I love my pumpkin pie, but I think I look forward to my can of jellied cranberry sauce more than anything else. Sure, I could get that can anytime during the year, but it just complements everything perfectly on the final Thursday of November.  

In my time writing about Central Illinois sports, I have many events that I enjoy from year-to-year. I really love covering the IHSA State Wrestling Tournament, and the football playoffs rank up there, but just like my cranberry sauce, I look forward to the Decatur Turkey Tournament more than any other.

Yes, I could get some high school basketball just about anywhere, but the tournament complements the holiday season perfectly. Former players and fans return to Decatur and take in a week of great basketball at the perfect time, celebrating friends, family and hoops.  

But this year’s tradition of covering the Turkey Tourney must wait as we experience a Thanksgiving like no other. The decision to cancel this year's tournament after 50 editions had to be a difficult one, but as we see COVID cases in Illinois increase, it was the right one.

The popularity of the Turkey Tournament would have made it a dangerous event in these times. I've only seen basketball crowds match these tournament games in intensity and crowd size when we reach deep into the IHSA playoffs. 

But what a Turkey Tournament it would have been this year. 

For me, the highlight is getting the first look at the MacArthur and Eisenhower teams. Both teams have had recent success at the event, with MacArthur winning the 2014 and 2015 tournaments, and Eisenhower advancing to the championship games in 2016 and 2017. 

The Generals arrived with a bang last season, surprising Springfield Lanphier with a 74-60 victory behind Qua Smith's 27 points. The matchup was a non-conference game between Central State 8 rivals, but was the first loss for the Spartans to a CS8 opponent since 2017.

After the impressive start, the Generals 2019-20 season was filled with ups and downs. A five-game losing streak after that opening night victory left them slumping at 1-5 but by the end of the season MacArthur was lifting a regional championship trophy, the program's first in five seasons.

Nick Spannaus Turkey

MacArthur's Nick Spannaus shoots at the 2019 Decatur Turkey Tournament. The 2020 edition of the tournament was cancelled because of COVID-19 precautions. 

Another year of development for Smith and Nick Spannaus as well as the arrivals of Eisenhower transfers Brylan Phillips and Karon Shelley could make the Generals a fast-moving juggernaut.

R.J. Walker Turkey

Eisenhower's R.J. Walker shoots at the 2019 Decatur Turkey Tournament. 

For the Panthers, getting a chance to see the H&R Macon County Player of the Year and University of Idaho commit R.J. Walker take control of the floor for one last season and see if he can defend the title of best player in the city would have been outstanding. 

As far as the out-of-town competition goes, it is often among the best in the state, and the 2020 tournament could have been something special. When COVID-19 put an end to the 2019-20 season, Harvey Thornton, last year’s Turkey Tournament champion, was still competing in the playoffs, having reached the 4A sectional finals with a 32-1 record. In Class 3A, defending state champion East St. Louis, which was replacing Mount Zion in the Turkey Tourney this year, was still alive in the playoffs and advanced to the sectional finals as well.   

In recent seasons, talented MacArthur and Eisenhower teams could typically only meet in a championship or runner-up game, and over the 50 years they have met just once in the championship — back in 1972 when the Panthers came out on top 71-56. 

Intracity championship meetings were more common when Decatur had more than two high schools, the last time coming in 1980 when Eisenhower topped Lakeview 63-61 in a wild title game. 

Dreaming of that Eisenhower vs. MacArthur championship match will have to wait another year, just like so many things in 2020. If the year has reminded us of anything, it is that it can be difficult to live with the things we can't control. So as my Thanksgiving week has become a little different, I'll turn my attention to what I can control. 

Now where is my can opener? 

 

 

Matthew Flaten Mug

Flaten

Contact Matthew Flaten at (217) 421-6968. Follow him on Twitter: @MattFlaten

