Flaten: Thanksgiving week isn't the same without the Decatur Turkey Tournament

As far as the out-of-town competition goes, it is often among the best in the state, and the 2020 tournament could have been something special. When COVID-19 put an end to the 2019-20 season, Harvey Thornton, last year’s Turkey Tournament champion, was still competing in the playoffs, having reached the 4A sectional finals with a 32-1 record. In Class 3A, defending state champion East St. Louis, which was replacing Mount Zion in the Turkey Tourney this year, was still alive in the playoffs and advanced to the sectional finals as well.

In recent seasons, talented MacArthur and Eisenhower teams could typically only meet in a championship or runner-up game, and over the 50 years they have met just once in the championship — back in 1972 when the Panthers came out on top 71-56.

Intracity championship meetings were more common when Decatur had more than two high schools, the last time coming in 1980 when Eisenhower topped Lakeview 63-61 in a wild title game.

Dreaming of that Eisenhower vs. MacArthur championship match will have to wait another year, just like so many things in 2020. If the year has reminded us of anything, it is that it can be difficult to live with the things we can't control. So as my Thanksgiving week has become a little different, I'll turn my attention to what I can control.