Flaten: The MacArthur girls basketball team cleared every hurdle on their way to a CS8 Tournament championship

I thought the rematch on Saturday with SHG, which entered undefeated at 15-0, was going to be a battle that would come down to the final seconds and the last basket.

Instead, Jackson had a near-career night with 20 points and 20 rebounds as the Generals won by 20. She averaged 16.8 points and 10 rebounds per game this season and senior Taya Davis averaged 13.4 points, 5.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Perhaps her most remarkable stat is that Jackson averaged a little more than two fouls a game this season. Despite the pressure that opposing CS8 teams tried to put on her, Jackson was a glacier of ice in the center who never lashed out.

Both Jackson and Davis have the ability to play Division I college basketball, but their recruiting has been slowed by the pandemic and the death of Williams, who was the biggest booster for his players. I'm hoping to be able to report signing announcements to that effect in the near future.